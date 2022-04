Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Going on a picnic is always a good idea — in theory. But lugging a bulky, heavy cooler around almost makes the experience more of a hassle than it’s worth. Especially if you want lunch on the beach or during a hike. Enter: Target’s new cooler backpacks! Instagram user @target_junkie spotted these amazing bags at Target, designed by Kelly Ventura. They posted a video of the backpacks and matching cooler bags on March 26,...

SHOPPING ・ 16 MINUTES AGO