Virginia men attacked by pack of dogs

CREWE, Va. — One of the men recovering after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Nottoway County said he holds no blame about what happened, likes pit bulls and is grateful no children were hurt.

Levar Shinette said he was walking down an alley in his Crewe neighborhood just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when seemingly out of nowhere the six dogs charged toward him.

“They just carried forward… They jumped straight forward and bit me in my chest first," Shinette said. "Then the other one bit me in my leg, both my legs.”

WTVR Levar Shinette points to the spot where he was attacked by a pack of six dogs Tuesday afternoon in Crewe, Virginia.

Police said the six dogs, identified as pit bulls according to vet records, had escaped a fenced yard on West Maryland Avenue.

As Shinette attempted to fight the animals off, he said a neighbor came out and started hitting the animals.

That’s when Shinette said he was able to run to a nearby fence and jump to safety for "a moment of relief.”

The neighbor also got mauled.

WTVR Two men were attacked by six dogs in this alley in Crewe, Virginia.

An animal control officer who lives around the corner said she witnessed the attack and called first responders.

Within five minutes, Crewe Police said EMS crews arrived to the 400 block of Carter Street and treated both men.

“By the time I got there, the owner was on scene and he already had the dogs in a vehicle,” James Morgan, an officer with Crewe Police, said.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital. Shinette said he and his neighbor were recovering Wednesday.

“I feel better," Shinette said "I’m still hurt, but I feel better.”

WTVR “They jumped straight forward and bit me in my chest first," Levar Shinette said. "Then the other one bit me in my leg, both my legs.”

Sheila Estes with Nottoway County Animal Control said the owner surrendered the pit bulls and that a veterinarian euthanized them Tuesday night.

“There's normally a 10-day hold period, but due to safety reasons, and not having the space to safely confine them in our current shelter, we opted to immediately euthanize,” Estes explained.

Officers said the owner has several other dogs and is not breaking town code.

Estes said animal control was called to the home once before for a welfare check on the pit bulls when they were puppies.

She had this advice for other dog owners.

“Make sure your dogs are well socialized,” Estes said. “Take good care of them. Don't just leave them in the yard.”

Shinette said he holds no hard feelings toward the owner nor the dogs.

“I don’t blame it on nobody,” he said. “I got three pits in my house right now. And I like pit bulls.”

Shinette said he is thankful it did not happen to someone else.

“I’d rather it be me than some kids out here that could have got hurt, because they would killed one of them babies out here,” he said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .