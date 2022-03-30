ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts' Nyheim Hines expected to see more work from slot

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392WNw_0euG4aOa00

One of the most confusing storylines that plagued the Indianapolis Colts throughout the 2021 season was the lack of usage for running back Nyheim Hines.

After signing a three-year extension, Hines was expected to continue his role as a versatile pass-catcher while spelling Jonathan Taylor at times between the tackles.

But the arrival of quarterback Carson Wentz last offseason meant Hines was working with a passer who historically refused to target the running back position. That led directly to a plummet in Hines’ production.

His 40 receptions and 310 receiving yards were the fewest of his four-year career. This was after posting 63 receptions in each of the 2018 and 2020 seasons with Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers, respectively.

Now with Matt Ryan at the helm, Hines should return to his typical usage.

“Nyheim we need to use more,” Chris Ballard said this week via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Frank knows that, and I think they will. They’re going to play him more in the slot.”

While adding depth and talent to the wide receiver room is a necessity this offseason, getting Hines more involved in the passing game should help the unit as a whole. His speed and elusiveness make him a nightmare for linebackers to cover.

Season Colts QB RB Target Share Falcons QB RB Target Share

2021 Carson Wentz 22.6% Matt Ryan 26.3%

2020 Philip Rivers 25.2% Matt Ryan 17.5%

2019 Jacoby Brissett 18.7% Matt Ryan 17.1%

2018 Andrew Luck 20.2% Matt Ryan 14.8%

The recent numbers suggest Ryan doesn’t target the running back position but some context is needed. The Falcons haven’t had even league-average personnel at running back since 2017. The target share surged in 2021 because of the emergence of Cordarrelle Patterson.

But what happened when Ryan had a solid backfield to lean on? The results were more favorable toward running back targets.

During the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman formed a solid 1-2 punch in Atlanta. The running back target shares during those seasons were 22.4% and 22.1%, respectively.

Given the current personnel of Jonathan Taylor and Hines, we should expect target shares closer to that. Even with Freeman’s breakout season in 2015, Ryan hasn’t played with this caliber of running back—potentially ever in his career.

Getting Hines the ball should be something the Colts try to do more often and if he’s going to line up in the slot more, we should expect his numbers to regress toward the means of his 2018 and 2020 production.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Colts owner Jim Irsay drops bombshell revelation on trade chase of a franchise QB

The Indianapolis Colts made a franchise-altering decision when they opted to trade quarterback Carson Wentz, who they had just acquired via trade last offseason, to the Washington Commanders. The team then acquired Atlanta Falcons veteran Matt Ryan to be their next signal-caller. However, given the big-name quarterbacks who were on the trade block this offseason, there’s a sense that the Colts could have gone bigger at the position. Owner Jim Irsay spoke to reporters at the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday and dropped a bombshell revelation on the Colts’ quarterback trade chase, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Owner Reveals They Pursued Another Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts will begin their fourth straight season with a new quarterback. After trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, they acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan wasn’t the only signal-caller on their radar. According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed during...
NFL
WIBC.com

Colts Sticking By Unproven Wide Receiver Talent

INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard warned everyone that his approach wasn’t likely to change. Despite the league indicating otherwise, Ballard’s contentment in believing what the Colts already have in-house at wide receiver is alive and well again this offseason. Is this the right approach when comparing the Colts...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Chris Ballard
Person
Andrew Luck
WIBC.com

Did Colts Players Want Carson Wentz Gone Too?

Indianapolis – Nearly 3 weeks removed from the Colts trading Carson Wentz to Washington and the Colts bringing in veteran QB Matt Ryan, fans have begun to get a clearer picture of how the team, front office, and ownership viewed the former QB. Colts HC Frank Reich has continued...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Texans Have Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans have added a veteran wide receiver going into the 2022 season. On Monday, the Texans announced that DaeSean Hamilton has signed with the team after visiting with them two weeks ago. Hamilton spent the first three seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos before he got...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Colts#The Athletic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malcolm Jenkins retiring should prompt Saints to call up Tyrann Mathieu

There has to be another shoe about to drop on Malcolm Jenkins’ decision to retire from the NFL. Right now, the New Orleans Saints are running thin at safety; players under contract for 2022 include C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Maye, and special teamers J.T. Gray and Daniel Sorensen. It’s rough, and it should push the Saints to look again to free agency — starting with Tyrann Mathieu, the best safety available.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBC.com

Starting Job Coming For New Colts Cornerback Brandon Facyson?

INDIANAPOLIS – Even before the trade occurred, new Colts cornerback Brandon Facyson thought a starting job could there for him in 2022. On paper, that certainly looks to be true, especially after the Colts traded away Rock Ya-Sin. Facyson comes to Indy with 13 career starts in 4 seasons,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football QB Sam Howell tops all draft prospects in this stat

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell is hoping to impress scouts with just under a month to go until the 2022 NFL draft. After his pro day, Howell will also likely hold a separate throwing session for NFL teams.  Howell’s draft stock is sort of hovering around that late first-round area to early day two. However, there’s time to impress still and one stat shows just how good Howell can be in a critical part of the game. CFBFilmRoom put out this stat on how well the top quarterback prospects did avoiding negative plays against the blitz in the 2021 season. At the top...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Charles Cross scouting report

One of the best pass blockers in college football over the last two years, Mississippi State’s Charles Cross looks to be one of the top offensive tackles off the board in the 2022 NFL draft. Here is everything you need to know about the Bulldogs’ dominant protector:. Vitals.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy