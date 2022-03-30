ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jeopardy! fans celebrate Ken Jennings’ 100th episode of hosting as they call show to hire him as PERMANENT host

By Courtney Ciandella
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

JEOPARDY! fans celebrated Ken Jennings' 100th episode of hosting as they vie for him to become the show's permanent host.

The former contestant currently shares hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtAqB_0euG4BWX00
Fans are calling for Ken Jennings to become the permanent host of jeopardy Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FZX7_0euG4BWX00
Ken shares his hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik Credit: Getty

Twitter users praised the 47-year-old over the milestone as one fan page tweeted: "Congratulations to @KenJennings, celebrating his 100th night of hosting Jeopardy!

"This has been his longest streak, and we hope it continues for many games to come."

The comments followed with viewers demanding that Ken take over as the game show's full-time host.

One person wrote: "Why doesn’t Jeopardy just make him permanent host, I think he does a great job."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WMDl_0euG4BWX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFSwr_0euG4BWX00

While a second fan agreed, writing: "He really has shown himself to be the heir apparent. His knowledge and understanding of the game and the show, and his contestant empathy is wonderful I liked Buzzy but now think it should be Ken for a generation."

Another believed Mayim, 46, should get the boot from her duel-hosting gig, chiming in: "Yes! And please. No more Mayim!"

A fourth added: "Ken needs to be permanent," as a fifth replied with the same thought: "No more celebrities please .Ken is the one."

Earlier this week, fans voiced their concerns over Mayim's role on the show, calling for Ken to replace her.

One outraged fan wrote: “Why is Mayim Bialik hosting Jeopardy again?

“She is not funny, she has more money than most TV personalities, she endorses a terrible product and should concentrate on other things rather than hosting Jeopardy which she is terrible at. Please bring back Ken Jennings!”

A second agreed: “Please, Jeopardy, I beg of you: name Ken Jennings as host immediately and stop this Mayim Bialik farce.

A third shared: “Mayim Bialik has been hosting Jeopardy on and off for about a year at this point and still sucks at hosting. Remarkable stuff.”

JOINT HOSTS

Mayim rose to fame as the star of the 1990s series Blossom and continued to be a small-screen favorite with her role as Amy Farrah on The Big Bang Theory.

A former neuroscientist, she is also associated with “brain health supplement”, Neuriva.

Ken is a veteran of the show as he currently holds the record for the highest average of correct responses per game.

Ken was finally defeated during his 75th appearance and has totaled nearly $5 million in winnings.

Prior to his guest-hosting role, he returned to the franchise in 2020 and appeared on "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" alongside Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

Before his game show days, Ken worked as a software engineer.

STEPPED IN

After the tragic death of longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away from stage four pancreatic cancer on November 8, 2020, Ken and Mayim took over as presenters of the popular game show.

The duo stepped up to the joint role following a brief stint from Mike Richards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361bPl_0euG4BWX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3mEm_0euG4BWX00

Mike resigned after fans slammed him for his past "misogynistic" comments.

Jeopardy! icon Alex had been behind the game show's podium since 1984.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8pSs_0euG4BWX00
Ken celebrated his 100th episode hosting this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxHrm_0euG4BWX00
Ken was a former contestant on the show and currently holds the record for the highest average of correct responses per game Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhU5t_0euG4BWX00
Fans are vying for Ken to replace Mayim as host as they share the gig on the show Credit: Reuters

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Brad Rutter
Person
Mike Richards
Popculture

Mayim Bialik Reveals How Long She's Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik doesn't want to leave the Jeopardy! stage anytime soon. As the Big Bang Theory alum continues her stint as temporary host, she opened up about her future with the long-running game show on Sunday, revealing that she would love to stay on as Jeopardy!'s permanent host, something that may not be too much of a high hope.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenjennings
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson collapses in disbelief after being shown up by Anne Hathaway

Kelly Clarkson sparked a huge reaction from her fans after she collapsed during her daytime talk show on Tuesday. The Kelly Clarkson Show host was left faceplanting the floor after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway during a rendition of Sing That Name That Tune, which sees Kelly and her celebrity guests go head-to-head to identify and then perform songs after hearing only a few chords.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Farrah Forke death: Wings and Lois & Clark actor dies aged 54

Farrah Forke, the actor best known for her role in NBC’s Wings, has died from cancer aged 54.The TV starpassed away at her Texas home on 25 February, a family friend confirmed to Variety.In addition to her two-season role as pilot Alex Lambert on Wings from 1992 to 1994, Forke starred in numerous TV shows and films.She had a recurring role as an attorney on the second season (1994-1995) of ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Forke also appeared on the 1995 CBS sitcom Dweebs and played a faculty member on NBC’s Mr Rhodes, which had a...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton shares disappointing news about his future that will sadden fans

Blake Shelton is living his best life right now after marrying Gwen Stefani and his successful decades-spanning career is going from strength to strength. But the country singer has dropped a bombshell about his future that will no doubt leave his army of fans saddened. Blake admitted that he is already prepared for the day when he will no longer record music to make way for up-and-coming stars to take his place.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Showrunner Explains Why Danny and Baez's Relationship Goes in Surprising Directions (Exclusive)

Throughout several seasons, Blue Bloods fans watched a romantic relationship bloom between Jamie and Eddie, and some have wanted the same to happen for Danny and Baez. That has not happened yet, although we have seen hints as they spend more time together outside work. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, showrunner Kevin Wade explained why Danny and Baez's relationship had evolved so differently from Jamie and Eddie's.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
371K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy