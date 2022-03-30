ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Mother and son allegedly steal thousands of dollars from elderly family member in Louisiana, deputies say

By Michael Scheidt
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Deborah Ann Sollberger, 66, of Mississippi and 40-year-old Kevin Lee Dunbar, of Louisiana, are accused of taking almost $100,000 from an 88-year-old member of their family.

The alleged theft started during the summer of 2021 and ended in February of 2022.

The investigation began in February of 2022 after someone contacted deputies about an elderly family member who may have been taken advantage of financially.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Sollberger, of Picayune, Miss., had spent $91,428.98 of her 88-year-old aunt’s money and had donated her aunt’s vehicle, which was valued at $3,200, to a friend.”

Sollberger was arrested on March 20 and is facing these charges:

  • Exploitation of a Person with Infirmities
  • Money Laundering
  • Obstruction of Justice

Two days after her arrest, Sollberger bonded out of the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation continued and deputies arrested another suspect in this case.

STPSO says, “Sollberger’s son, Kevin Lee Dunbar, of Lacombe, had signed onto an account with his mother.”

Money from the elderly family member was used to open that account.

“Additional checks were also paid to Dunbar by Sollberger using money from the elderly aunt’s account. Of the $91,428.98 spent, $40,860 ultimately went to Dunbar,” according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dunbar was arrested four days after Sollberger and bonded out as well.

The 40-year-old is charged with Principal to Exploitation to a Person with Infirmities and Money Laundering.

“I applaud the hard work of our detectives in our Financial Crimes Division, who work difficult cases like this to seek justice for some of our most vulnerable residents – our elderly,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “It is absolutely appalling that someone would take advantage of an elderly family member for their own personal gain.”

