Three Huskies earn all-conference recognition

Benzie Central's Gloria Stepanovich prepares to defend the inbounds pass. (McLain Moberg/Record Patriot )

BENZIE COUNTY – Three Benzie Central Huskies earned Northwest All-Conference recognition following another successful year.

Gloria Stepanovich led the team on her way to a unanimous first-team selection after earning a spot on the second team last season.

She finished second in league play, averaging 13.9 points per game, and third in rebounding (9.1).

"Gloria really stepped up her game this year; last year, she had the luxury of playing more of a supporting role," Benzie Central girls basketball coach Mark Dobrzynski said. "This year, she had to carry a lot more weight, and she embraced that challenge every day … I saw what she could do from the start when I was first considering stepping in.

"I scouted a few games, and it was clear she was the dominant player."

As a senior, Elise Johnson made second-team all-conference while averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 steals in the league.

Dobrzynski said her defensive prowess was unmatched throughout the year.

"She was so consistent on that end and gave a tremendous effort," said Dobrzynski. "She was really a rock for us. It's so nice for Elise to get the recognition … she's a wonderful young lady who served admirably as one of our captains. Her maturity and leadership were invaluable this year. On the court, she plays with a quiet but fierce competitiveness."

Dobrzynski added Johnson's responsibilities only increased over time.

"She carried a big load in terms of playing time – sometimes she'd play the whole game, but normally somewhere between 28-32 minutes was normal for her," Dobrzynski said. "She didn't get a lot of rest … due to some injuries, COVID, and things like that. So, her strength and toughness really showed this year."

The final player to earn honors was sophomore guard Kara Johnson, who finished honorable mention all-conference. She split time between the junior varsity and varsity, averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

"She (Kara) is kind of a sneaky defensive player … she's one of a handful of sophomores we have," said Dobrzynski. "She was a five-quarter player, we had a few of those, but she led the JV team to a 16-1 record and then gave the varsity some strong quarters. She was our third-leading scorer as a varsity player, even playing just two quarters on average … the future looks bright."