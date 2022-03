It's always a touchy subject to talk about your salary with your co-workers. No company wants employees to talk about their salaries because they'll find out that some of them are being paid less for doing the same job. It is a divisive topic with many claiming that sharing their salary with colleagues helps some realize they are being paid less and thus enables them to demand more from their boss. A tweet from @rambings_and about a co-worker sharing their salary opened a discussion on the topic yet again and some of the replies were an eye-opener. “Found out I was making 20% more than my coworker so we spent lunch drafting an email for her to renegotiate her contract. Talk about your pay!!” they tweeted. One person replied, "Talk about your salary. Being secretive is what companies count on."

