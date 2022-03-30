ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

ALEA: 1 woman killed in Lawrence County crash

By Kait Newsum
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpEdY_0euG2XuX00

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one woman was killed in a crash late Tuesday night.

More News from WRBL

Authorities say the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:13 p.m. on Alabama 33 near the 15-mile-marker, about 10 miles south of Moulton.

UPDATE: Dothan man arrested after starting two fires in downtown Dothan

Troopers confirmed 47-year-old Olivia J. Johnson of Double Springs was killed when the 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer she was driving left the road and crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says no further information is available as the Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Moulton, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Moulton, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Accidents
City
Double Springs, AL
City
Dothan, AL
State
Alabama State
WRBL News 3

Dothan pastor may be facing new charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist could be facing more charges — involving his finances. Kenneth Glasgow has already pled not guilty to conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs. There’s now a possibility that the court could also look into Glasgow’s tax documents to add possible financial charges. He’s accused of distributing cocaine […]
DOTHAN, AL
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing: 44-year-old Hueytown woman

The Hueytown Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person. Tavashia Austin could be in the western area of Birmingham. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and an unknown colored shirt. She is 5' tall and weighs 145 pounds. If you see her, you are asked to...
HUEYTOWN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Whnt
WAFF

Decatur police arrest three people on drug charges

MORGAN CO., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decatur police arrested three people on multiple charges. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway last week. When they arrived, officers found Jeffery Merchant, Sarah Roberts, and Jamie Grubaugh. Merchant and Roberts were...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy