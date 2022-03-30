ALEA: 1 woman killed in Lawrence County crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one woman was killed in a crash late Tuesday night.More News from WRBL
Authorities say the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:13 p.m. on Alabama 33 near the 15-mile-marker, about 10 miles south of Moulton.UPDATE: Dothan man arrested after starting two fires in downtown Dothan
Troopers confirmed 47-year-old Olivia J. Johnson of Double Springs was killed when the 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer she was driving left the road and crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEA says no further information is available as the Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0