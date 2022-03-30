Cape police: Pedestrian hit by multiple cars in foggy conditions

Police say a pedestrian crossing Del Prado Blvd. on Tuesday morning was hit no less than four times by passing vehicles in dark and foggy conditions.

Cape Coral police and other agencies responded to the crash that left all southbound lanes of Del Prado Blvd. South closed between 6-11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to initial findings, the female pedestrian was walking across the southbound lanes when the first vehicle was changing lanes. The pedestrian crossed into the vehicle's path, causing the vehicle to strike her on the left side.

The pedestrian rolled over the top of the car by the force of the impact, then landed in the inside southbound lane.

Police say at least three other vehicles drove over the pedestrian in the roadway. By this point, the driver of the initial vehicle had stopped and multiple 911 calls were made, according to the report.

Investigators say dark lighting and heavy fog were contributing factors to the crash. Drugs and alcohol were not involved.

According to the incident report, the pedestrian crossing area was approximately 500 feet from the nearest crosswalk, and the pedestrian was crossing mid-block.

Police are still seeking tips from witnesses. If you have information about this traffic crash, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department by calling 239-574-3223, submitting an anonymous tip.

