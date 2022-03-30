ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre adds performance of Chris Rock’s comedy tour over high demand after Oscars slap

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Thu6j_0euG2FGh00

ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre has added another show for Chris Rock’s latest stand-up comedy tour following high demand after the now infamous slap at the Academy Awards.

Ticket sales for the first performance of Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour 2022″ scheduled on Friday, July 29, started surging after Will Smith smacked Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

The Fox Theatre has now added an additional show on Saturday, July 30 to meet the demand.

As of Tuesday, TickPick, a secondary ticketing marketplace, tweeted that it sold more Chris Rock tickets overnight than they had in the past month combined.

Rock’s comedy tour is set to hit more than 30 cities and ends, ironically, at the same theatre where audiences witnessed the “slap heard round the world,” the Dolby Theatre.

Will Smith released a statement Monday on Instagram where he apologized for his conduct and said he is still a “work in progress.”

Jada Smith released the following statement moments ago via Instagram: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Tickets for the new performance of Rock’s comedy tour will go on sale April 1 at 10 a.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Jada Smith
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Academy Issues Statement After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slapping Incident

Click here to read the full article. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” reads a statement posted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Twitter account about two hours after Will Smith walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Academy tweet then sought to refocus attention on the more dignified elements of the evening: “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition...
CELEBRITIES
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Performing#Musical Theater#The Fox Theatre#The Academy Awards#Tickpick#The Dolby Theatre#Cox Media Group
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy powers Chris Rock and Kevin Hart invade New Jersey this summer

Comedy heavyweights Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have teamed up for a limited tour that will take the comedy duo to New Jersey this summer. Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have known each other for over 20 years and have never shared the same headlining stage, until now! Each of the big comedy superstars will have their individual tours but are aligning in this rare get-together that will most likely sell out quickly. They are only performing this tour for 5 dates in one week and all the performances are only in New Jersey or New York. They will be performing at:
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Condemns Will Smith’s “Unacceptable” Oscar Slap On Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA today condemned Will Smith’s assault of Oscar presenter Chris Rock at Sunday night’s ceremony, describing his behavior as “unacceptable” and suggesting that the matter is being looked at for disciplinary action. Smith, who would go on to win the Oscar for Best Actor, slapped Rock in the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Beyoncé, Chris Rock & Regina Hall’s Pat-Down: The Best And Worst Moments From The 2022 Oscars 2022 “As the union representing presenters and other performers working on the Oscars, SAG-AFTRA is focused on ensuring our members...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Lady Gaga’s awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars viewing party

Lady Gaga had an awkward run-in with Caitlyn Jenner at an Oscar viewing party, and now social media can’t stop talking about the cringe-worthy moment.The interaction was captured by BBC journalist Bahman Kalbasi outside of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening. Kalbasi posted the 26-second video to Twitter, where it was viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner asks Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — why she hasn’t seen the singer at their local Starbucks in Malibu for quite some time.“Are you spending time in Malibu...
CELEBRITIES
WTVCFOX

Local radio legend Kelly McCoy passes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Legendary KZ-106 host Kelly McCoy has died. If you grew up or were just in an ear shot of the Chattanooga area in the past 35 years you most likely heard Kelly McCoy voice on the radio. Kelly McCoy grew up in Chattanooga. According to Keven...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
HollywoodLife

Doja Cat Performs In Brazil After Saying She’s ‘Quitting’ Music & Rocks Daisy Dukes

Rocking Sao Paulo! Doja Cat sizzled in daisy dukes and a crop top as she performed in Brazil after saying she’s quitting music. Doja Cat took the stage at Lollapalooza Brazil after saying she’s “quitting” music. The 26-year-old was having a purple moment as she headlined her set in Sao Paulo on March 26, rocking a pair of black daisy duke shorts with a purple lamé pair of underwear over. She paired the denim cutoffs with a matching plunging crop top and purple ankle boots, keeping the theme going with her dramatic eye makeup and hair streaks.
WORLD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
133K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy