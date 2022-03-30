Fox Theatre adds performance of Chris Rock’s comedy tour over high demand after Oscars slap

ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre has added another show for Chris Rock’s latest stand-up comedy tour following high demand after the now infamous slap at the Academy Awards.

Ticket sales for the first performance of Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour 2022″ scheduled on Friday, July 29, started surging after Will Smith smacked Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

The Fox Theatre has now added an additional show on Saturday, July 30 to meet the demand.

As of Tuesday, TickPick, a secondary ticketing marketplace, tweeted that it sold more Chris Rock tickets overnight than they had in the past month combined.

Rock’s comedy tour is set to hit more than 30 cities and ends, ironically, at the same theatre where audiences witnessed the “slap heard round the world,” the Dolby Theatre.

Will Smith released a statement Monday on Instagram where he apologized for his conduct and said he is still a “work in progress.”

Jada Smith released the following statement moments ago via Instagram: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Tickets for the new performance of Rock’s comedy tour will go on sale April 1 at 10 a.m.

