ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Frida Escobedo Tapped to Design the Met’s $500 Million Modern Wing

By Stephanie Rogers
dornob.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan Museum of Art has finally announced the architect that will design its long-awaited modern and contemporary art wing: Frida Escobedo, who’s known for employing simple forms to create elegant and thoughtful structures. Based in Mexico City, Escobedo was chosen from a shortlist of internationally acclaimed firms including David Chipperfield,...

dornob.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

The Met Will Sell Picasso's First Cubist Sculpture for $30 Million USD

Offered at Christie’s 20th-century art evening sale later this May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is officially selling Pablo Picasso‘s Tête de femme (Fernande). The piece, which is the first Cubist sculpture by the artist, is expected to be priced in the region of $30 million USD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This Creative Director’s Historic Live/Work Loft Is Minimal, Postmodern, and Cool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Victoria Ashley, founder and creative director of Laundry Day. Victoria Ashley is the founder and creative director of Laundry Day, a Canada-based, design-forward glassware and smoking accessories brand. And the life/work loft she rents in Victoria is proof of her passion for intentionally designed objects; every piece of furniture and decor in her home is storied and incredibly stylish.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This tiny home is built from three shipping containers for a scaled-down lifestyle

This tiny home in Wattle Bank, Australia is formed by three 20′ shipping containers and inspired by the recent trend to downsize our lifestyles. While downsizing our lifestyle requires letting go of many luxury comforts, it also makes room for simpler life pleasures. Sure, getting rid of the pool might hurt a little, but more green space allows for more plant cultivation and harvesting. For one Australian couple, Amy Plank and Richard Vaughan, downsizing meant disbanding from domestic duties for the freedom to surf, garden, and enjoy nature whenever and however they like. Hoping to make their dream of a downsized, sustainable lifestyle a new reality, Plank and Vaughan found the freedom they hoped for in shipping container architecture. Merging three shipping containers together to form a 530-square-foot tiny home, Plank’s and Vaughan’s Wattle Bank home fits the bill.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chipperfield
ETOnline.com

Amazon Added a Collection of Its Most Functional Storage Furniture Perfect for Small Spaces

Following its small-space furniture store, Amazon launched a section of multipurpose furniture items that is packed with storage-friendly finds starting at just $26. Perhaps you have a small room that you've been struggling to decorate because of its proportions. Or maybe you live in a one-bedroom apartment that makes fitting all the furniture you want seem physically impossible. Although it can be a struggle to style small living spaces, it isn't impossible.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This Sleek New 252-Foot Superyacht Has Two Fold-Down Floating Terraces

Click here to read the full article. Tillberg Design of Sweden’s newest superyacht concept is a joyful ode to the studio’s home country. Named after the Swedish word for happiness, Lycka has been designed to bring seafarers unbridled bliss on the high seas via tasteful European styling, spacious living quarters and lavish amenities. The 252-footer, which was unveiled at the Palm Beach International Boat Show last week, was penned in partnership with noted German yard Nobiskrug as reported by Superyacht Times. Taking cues from classic Scandinavian design, she has an elegant exterior characterized by a long pointed bow and clean, sleek lines. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Architectural Digest

Discover This Designer's Cozy London Family Home

In London, the white stucco terraces of South Kensington still hold a quaint magic. Time unfolds at a slower pace among the garden squares—their lofty trees still looking down on benches, leaves drifting onto the glinting gold of the Albert Memorial. It is a very different world from the electric hustle of Manhattan, where interior designer Leonora Hamill and her husband, Hugh Barker, lived for six years before making the leap in 2019. But after chancing upon the ideal apartment—high above the tree line—while scouring the internet, she has not looked back. Signing the lease from afar, without ever having stepped inside, Hamill set about creating a richly layered sanctuary for her growing family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Art Museum#Museum Of Modern Art#Art World#Location Vassal#Covid
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

2022 has brought with it some exciting new tiny home designs! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention! From an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a tiny home built from three shipping containers – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Mexico City
ARTnews

Met Taps Frida Escobedo to Design Contemporary Art Wing, Nan Goldin Speaks at Sackler Hearing, and More: Morning Links for March 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON, the Museum of Modern Art in New York was evacuated and closed early after two of its employees were stabbed, ARTnews reports. The two, who are both 24, were taken to a nearby hospital, described as being in stable condition, and expected to recover. As of Sunday evening, police were seeking a suspect, Gary Cabana , 60, who allegedly attacked the staffers after being denied entry to a film screening, the New York Times reports. Police released footage of the violence and photos of the man, per the Associated Press. Friends of Cabana told Gothamist that...
MUSEUMS
Tree Hugger

Woman Designs and Builds Her Own Incredible Tiny House for $12K

People in the tiny house community often speak of their process of transitioning into tiny living as a "journey." It may sound like an exaggeration, but psychologically, the shift into this alternative lifestyle and way of thinking can truly transform many people. So much so that from their point of view, it really does feel like a rite of passage. Some say that the "do more with less" ethos of the tiny house movement makes them more aware of their true needs and wants, while others remark on the importance of being free from the debts that pin down so many in mainstream society to unsatisfactory jobs and the endless cycle of "keeping up with the Joneses."
HOME & GARDEN
DIY Photography

Canon launches wooden dishes inspired by its lens hoods

The infamous lens mugs are something most photographers actually dislike, or so I’ve heard. But would you give a chance to other photo-related tableware?. Canon recently introduced a set of lacquered wooden dishes inspired by its lens hoods. It’s nothing like those plastic lens mugs from dollar stores, but it was carefully crafted using traditional Japanese woodworking techniques.
JAPAN
yankodesign.com

Miscellaneous Side Table created from waste marble fragments

Miscellaneous is a word that means a collection of various random things. It is a term used to describe items of different characteristics grouped in one. People don’t usually pay attention to it, but every article is deemed necessary. The Miscellaneous Side Table got its name from the idea...
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated steel structure is a multipurpose communal hub that can be flat packed like IKEA furniture

The Hithe is a prefabricated, demountable structure located in London’s Rotherhithe community designed to support local businesses while bridging the city’s communities with modern changes. Meaningful social infrastructure typically challenges the existing schema of neighborhoods while providing innovative solutions to modern problems like urbanization and climate change. These...
ARCHITECTURE
Hypebae

Jonathan Anderson Tapped As Costume Designer for 'Challengers'

Since directing the overwhelmingly popular and emotional film Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino is set to get behind the camera for the upcoming film Challengers, starring Zendaya and tapping fashion designer Jonathan Anderson to design the costumes for the new movie, which is set in the world of professional tennis. The Euphoria actor is set to play the role of Tashi, an ex-player who has now coached her husband into the perfect player. Eventually, her husband is forced to play against Zendaya’s character’s former flame and childhood friend, sparking a complicated and very queer love triangle.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy