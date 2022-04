Good news for some farmers who were shut out of applying Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides for 2022: They may now access these herbicides for the upcoming growing season. The Environmental Protections Agency has issued updated supplemental labels for the herbicides that remove geographic restrictions for two listed species, the American burying beetle and the eastern massasauga rattlesnake. Enlist herbicides were granted a seven-year amended registration in January and are the first products to complete the EPA’s new Endangered Species Act (ESA) Protection risk assessment process.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO