A Chevy motor, some beautiful purple paint, and a set of chrome wheels make this truck an awesome purchase for any vintage truck lover. Ford has become an icon within the American automotive industry because of its long-standing status as its most prominent manufacturer. There's no telling how many different cars ever made by Ford, but with a lineup of thousands of other models, there is a ton of variety to choose from. Pickup trucks have become particularly synonymous with the brand as most of the American population worked in agriculture and trade labor in the earlier days of automobile production. This created a definite need for utility vehicles that still had some style and an inkling of performance.

BUYING CARS ・ 25 DAYS AGO