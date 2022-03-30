Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Recalled to NBA club

Kyrie Irving has just recently returned to playing full-time for the Brooklyn Nets, now that the vaccine mandate in New York has been lifted for athletes. And since then, he has been playing games for the Nets regularly. Last night, the Nets lost an agonizingly close OT game to the Milwaukee Bucks, but one thing that was noticeable was the officiating, as the Nets didn’t get a lot of foul calls despite the Bucks making a lot of contact during those plays.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO