Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Recalled to NBA club

Seth Curry has been in and out of the lineup for the Brooklyn Nets since joining the team as part of the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. The 31-year-old started on Tuesday and he helped the Nets to a 130-123 win over the Detroit Pistons. After the game, Nets head coach...
IN JULY 2012, as he was struggling to keep his fledgling company afloat and trying to hold together a shaky agreement to buy the Memphis Grizzlies, Robert Pera flew to Aspen, Colorado, to have dinner with a man named Pitt Hyde. Hyde, the wealthy founder of the automotive parts retailer...
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel ripped his team’s effort following a wire-to-wire blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks that was not nearly as competitive as the lopsided 128-110 final score even indicates. The Lakers, playing without their stars, LeBron James (ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (foot sprain), were thoroughly dominated by Luka Doncic, who finished with a casual 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists.
Early into the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, TNT’s Chris Haynes came on-air to provide updates on the status of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kendrick Nunn. LeBron sprained his left ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and was held out for the...
While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
Kyrie Irving has just recently returned to playing full-time for the Brooklyn Nets, now that the vaccine mandate in New York has been lifted for athletes. And since then, he has been playing games for the Nets regularly. Last night, the Nets lost an agonizingly close OT game to the Milwaukee Bucks, but one thing that was noticeable was the officiating, as the Nets didn’t get a lot of foul calls despite the Bucks making a lot of contact during those plays.
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker may be a 3-time Western Conference Player of the Week winner this season, but he's not among the top 5 candidates for NBA MVP, according to a new straw poll from ESPN. The poll shows the race coming down to just three...
To say it has been a disappointing season for Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers would be quite an understatement. The nine-time NBA All-Star is shooting just 44% from the field this season — including 29.6% from distance — while averaging 18.2 points per game, his lowest total since the 2009-10 campaign.
Los Angeles Lakers (31-44, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (45-31, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Utah. He leads the the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game. The Jazz are 29-17 in conference matchups. Utah is sixth...
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 34 points in a triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Lakers 128-110 on Tuesday night with Los Angeles missing LeBron James because of an ankle issue while anticipating the return of long-injured Anthony Davis. James and Davis didn't play after being listed...
The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists through three quarters to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110 wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out the...
The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for only scoring 8 points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering.)
Ohio State's Malaki Branham, the 2022 Big Ten freshman of the year, is exploring his NBA draft potential while retaining the option to return to college.
Underclassmen have until the end of April 24 to declare for the draft. The 2022 NBA draft combine will take place May 16-22 in Chicago, and underclassmen who wish to return to college have until the end of June 1 to do so.
Gobert contributed 25 points (9-11 FG, 7-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 victory over the Lakers. Gobert led all players in rebounds and finished second with 25 points en route to his 48th double-double of the campaign. That number ranks third in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic (62) and Jonas Valanciunas (49). Gobert finished March with per-game averages of 14.5 points, 14.0 boards and 1.8 blocks over 15 games.
Robert Pera is one of the wealthiest owners of an NBA team today. In 2003, he founded Ubiquiti Inc., a computer networking firm, and its 2011 IPO pushed the entrepreneur into billionaire status. He has also owned the Memphis Grizzlies for the past 10 years. How did Robert Pera make his money?
Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
When the new millennium hit, the basketball world had successfully moved on from Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls and their dominance in the 1990s. The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and former Bulls coach, Phil Jackson, took the NBA by storm when they won three consecutive titles. This marks the last time a team has completed a three-peat in the NBA.
The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Tuesday's 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks due to ankle and foot injuries, respectively. Both stars were listed as doubtful prior to the announcement. Los Angeles is trying to fight off the San Antonio Spurs for the final...
