F1 legend Fernando Alonso insists he WILL continue to race for 'at least two or three more years'... as the two-time world champion, 40, believes he still has 'A LOT to offer'

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Formula One legend Fernando Alonso says he will continue to race for at least 'two to three more years' as he is enjoying life on and off the track.

Alonso retired from the sport at the end of 2018, following four frustrating years at McLaren where uncompetitive machinery failed to give him any realistic chance of battling for world championships.

However, Alonso made a sensational return to F1 in March 2021 by joining Alpine - which is a sub-brand of the Renault team that helped him win back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VKgv_0euG1ML900
Fernando Alonso announced his plans to continue racing for at least two to three more years

Alonso made his first appearance on the grid since 2018 at the Bahrain Grand Prix. However, his fairytale return was cut short after a discarded sandwich bag caused his car to overheat.

Nevertheless, since then, Alonso has had a mixed bag of results. He finished eighth at the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2021 - marking his best result since his seventh place finish with McLaren at the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix.

However, he was out qualified at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2021 - marking the first time he had been out-qualified at three races in a row since the 2013 Japanese, Indian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBKYv_0euG1ML900
Alonso retired from F1 after the 2018 season after struggling to find success with McLaren
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLZpx_0euG1ML900
However, he returned to Formula One with Alpine in March 2021 at the Bahrain Grand Prix

This season Alonso has finished eighth at Bahrain Grand Prix and seventh Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - picking up two points from the first two races of the year.

As a result, Alonso says he is still 'enjoying racing' and says he will continue on with his career for at least two to three more years.

Speaking to DAZN, via Spanish publication Marca, Alonso said: 'I think that at least two or three years you will see me here. I won't drive forever.

'I still have a lot to offer. Right now I am enjoying Formula One a lot.

'I enjoy racing, I am enjoying all the things because Formula 1 is not only the activity on the track, you have a lot of activities off the track and I also enjoy them, so I think that at least two or three years I hope you see me around here.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01R8YY_0euG1ML900
The Spaniard spent two spells at Renault, winning back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqF3W_0euG1ML900
The 40-year-old F1 driver said that he is enjoying racing on the track and life off it this season

The Spaniard became the oldest driver on the grid after Kimi Raikkonen retired. However, he does not believe his age is a hinderance and instead his 'experience' would help him this season.

Alonso added: 'I have never felt that it was a disadvantage to be a little older, I carry with me more experience and more knowledge.'

He also reflected on the 2022 Saudi Arabia GP - after he was forced to retire in the latter stage of the race due to a power issue.

Alonso said: 'I think we still need four or five races to make any judgement. There is still a lot to do. I think the mentality changed a lot last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahHRu_0euG1ML900
He reflected on the 2022 Saudi Arabia GP - after he was forced to retire due to a power issue

'Renault has been struggling in the middle class for the last few years. And we think it is time to change this and dream big.

'The mentality has to change and we have to dream big.

'The new regulations give us the opportunity to spend the same money as everyone else, and with the budget cap there are no more excuses that we can't spend more money than other teams.

'I think that we have the talent, the research, the organisation. It's a matter of time. We don't know if it will come in two years, three, five or seven. Let's hope it's as soon as possible, I'm not going to drive forever.'

