ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

4 more teens charged in killing outside Des Moines school

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuRvy_0euG1BdA00

Des Moines police have charged four more teenagers with murder in the March 7 shooting death of a 15-year-old outside a Des Moines high school.

Police on Tuesday charged the teens about three weeks after arresting six other people in the death of Jose David Lopez and the shooting of two teenage girls who survived.

Like those arrested earlier, the additional suspects were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened along the edge of the East High School campus, near downtown Des Moines. Investigators made the latest arrests after reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing suspects and their acquaintances

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WHO 13

Two men shot outside Des Moines bar on Saturday

Des Moines — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital. Officers responded to a shooting at Whiskey River on Ingersoll around 11:30 Saturday night. A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Unitypoint Methodist hospital. He is expected to survive. Later that night, a second man […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder
KCRG.com

Des Moines woman sentenced to 30 years for dragging Washington Police officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after dragging a Washington Police officer for several blocks in a stolen car. In August 2020, 43-year-old Mary Bella Brooks was stopped by a Washington Police officer. During the stop the officer discovered Brooks was driving a stolen car and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Brooks refused and instead put the car in drive. The officer attempted to stop Brooks from driving away, but Brooks accelerated with the officer holding onto the car.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Local Casey’s employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards

A local Casey’s employee faces charges that she stole thousands of dollars in gift cards from her employer. According to arrest records, Casey’s asset protection noticed several shortages from its Solon store on South Market Street and reviewed security video. It allegedly shows an employee, 20-year-old Ashley Withey of Kirkwood Court in Cedar Rapids, make several transactions involving pre-paid cards and gift cards with no corresponding currency received.
SOLON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
104.5 KDAT

UPDATE: Missing Buchanan County Man Found Deceased

We are very sorry to report the niece of Paul Block Jr. says "my uncle has been found, unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for. Our hearts are shattered. Please send love and prayers to my family as we come to terms with the loss of one of the most amazing men this earth could have ever been blessed with."
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police say calls of shootings are on the rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two shootings in Des Moines on Monday afternoon highlight the rise in calls to police. The first shooting was a rolling gun battle that started in the 1900 block of Arlington. The second shooting occurred when a police detective drove toward the sound of the...
DES MOINES, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy