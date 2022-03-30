Man, woman shot dead in Connecticut, chief says; police suspect murder-suicide

A man and a woman are dead in Seymour after what police believe was a murder and death by suicide, the chief said.

Both were shot, Police Chief John Bucherati said Wednesday.

Police received a 911 call from the couple’s son when he found them dead in their home on Manners Avenue about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He had driven to the house after becoming concerned that he was unable to get in touch with them.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined that one of the deaths appeared to be a homicide and the other appeared to be a death by suicide, police said. Investigators concluded that there is no danger to the public.

“We’re treating it as a domestic murder-suicide,” Bucherati said.

The Seymour Detective Division is investigating with help from Major Crime Squad detectives from the state police, who arrived to collect evidence.

