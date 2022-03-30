The Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Wrote A Book About Dating Advice

Just what every single person at the tail end of a pandemic (knock on wood) needs. A dating book written by a thrice failed contestant from The Bachelor nation. And Nick Viall is delivering! Perfect!

If you’re one of the people who’s been thinking “Gee, I could really use more content from Nick’s Viall Files podcast,” now is your chance! Nick’s book is said to follow his podcast covering love, The Bachelor , and other pop culture topics. The intention of this work is to help readers become confident in their love life.

“It’s so easy to feel powerless when it comes to dating, heartbreak, and love,” Nick told People . “I know I have felt that way many times. My hope for this book is that anyone who has experienced this feeling from their own ups and downs with love, sex, and dating finds a few helpful tidbits that make them feel more in control of their love life, whatever shape it might take.”

The two-time Bachelorette runner-up is set to release his first book, called Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday : And Other Advice on Love, Sex, on October 18th. The book is available for pre-order now.

Nick’s book will feature insight into his own personal dating experiences while discussing love, lust, dating, and heartbreak. Of course, we all know a little bit about the history already. Nick’s dating life went public in 2014 when he joined Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette . Nick made it to the end, only to go home as second-choice. Nick then returned to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, where once again he was runner up. He then tried his luck on Bachelor In Paradise .

Eventually, Nick was named as the next Bachelor in 2017. He left his season engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi , however, these two called it quits only 5 months later. Now, Nick is attached to a surgical technologist named Natalie Joy . It seems Natalie knows how to get what she wants, and slid right into Nick’s DMs. You go girl!

Nick has, of course, discussed his intention to marry Natalie one day. Fourth time’s a charm, or something. He explained, “I wouldn’t be in a relationship with her if I didn’t think it was possible, you know? She’s the first person I’ve called my girlfriend, minus TV, in a long, long time.” Awwww.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE READING NICK’S BOOK? WHAT DO YOU THINK HIS MOSE VALUABLE DATING ADVICE IS?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]

The post The Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Wrote A Book About Dating Advice appeared first on Reality Tea .