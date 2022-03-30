Love Is Blind Star Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee Says Deepti Vempati Is Playing The Victim

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee is mixing up his mind games. This self-proclaimed reality TV villain is sharing that he and his former bride-to-be, Deepti Vempati , “haven’t really talked” since the Love is Blind reunion filming. Gee. I wonder why.

According to Page Six , during an Instagram live last week Shake said, “I’m like, hurt, that she’s playing up this victim thing so hard when we had so much fun, and I took [such] good care of her.” The audacity. But it’s fine. Deepti seems to be getting her life no problem after dropping her former fiancé. She’s been rubbing elbows with her former co-star Kyle Abrams and sharing Insta-banter with none other than Billie Eilish .

Shake seems to be forgetting all the vile things he said about Deepti both behind her back , and to her face, during season 2 of Love is Blind . Not only that, he made it exceptionally clear he is “ not sorry ” for his behavior through it all. He boasted, “One thing I don’t feel inclined to do is pretend I’m sad or sorry about certain things.” That earned the quaint title of “ massive twat ” from none other than the dating show’s host, Nick Lachey .

Eventually, I think the internet made their point, and Shake was compelled to apologize to Deepti via Instagram . “I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt. Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said. Things that, honestly, just could’ve been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television,” he admitted. A nice effort.

Unfortunately, Shake’s remote apology left something to be desired. Deepti replied to the public offering saying it was “too late.” She added, “I feel like he’s just doing damage control, and clearly, what he’s continued to do on social media since that apology, it’s evident that he does not care. He did that for show. He did that to get less hate, but he’s not sorry.”

“ I honestly don’t want anything to do with him,” Deepti continued. She called his last ditch apology “fake” and said it felt “insincere”. She added, “He’s only done it because he’s getting a lot of hate.” Fool her once!

