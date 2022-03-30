ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Love Is Blind Star Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee Says Deepti Vempati Is Playing The Victim

By Angie G
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bs86I_0euG0FCH00

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee is mixing up his mind games. This self-proclaimed reality TV villain is sharing that he and his former bride-to-be, Deepti Vempati , “haven’t really talked” since the Love is Blind reunion filming. Gee. I wonder why.

According to Page Six , during an Instagram live last week Shake said, “I’m like, hurt, that she’s playing up this victim thing so hard when we had so much fun, and I took [such] good care of her.” The audacity. But it’s fine. Deepti seems to be getting her life no problem after dropping her former fiancé. She’s been rubbing elbows with her former co-star Kyle Abrams and sharing Insta-banter with none other than Billie Eilish .

Shake seems to be forgetting all the vile things he said about Deepti both behind her back , and to her face, during season 2 of Love is Blind . Not only that, he made it exceptionally clear he is “ not sorry ” for his behavior through it all. He boasted, “One thing I don’t feel inclined to do is pretend I’m sad or sorry about certain things.” That earned the quaint title of “ massive twat ” from none other than the dating show’s host, Nick Lachey .

Eventually, I think the internet made their point, and Shake was compelled to apologize to Deepti via Instagram . “I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt. Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said. Things that, honestly, just could’ve been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television,” he admitted. A nice effort.

Unfortunately, Shake’s remote apology left something to be desired. Deepti replied to the public offering saying it was “too late.” She added, “I feel like he’s just doing damage control, and clearly, what he’s continued to do on social media since that apology, it’s evident that he does not care. He did that for show. He did that to get less hate, but he’s not sorry.”

I honestly don’t want anything to do with him,” Deepti continued. She called his last ditch apology “fake” and said it felt “insincere”. She added, “He’s only done it because he’s getting a lot of hate.” Fool her once!

TELL US – DO YOU THINK DEEPTI IS PLAYING A VICTIM IN HER SITUATION WITH SHAKE? DO YOU THINK SHAKE IS EQUALLY BAD AT BUILDING RAPPORT WITH ANIMALS?

[Photo Credit: Netflix ]

The post Love Is Blind Star Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee Says Deepti Vempati Is Playing The Victim appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Love Is Blind’ star Shake slams ‘sad’ Nick Lachey with ‘Newlyweds’ clip

“Love Is Blind” star Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee put Nick Lachey on blast for not being chivalrous in his past marriage to Jessica Simpson. The reality star, 33, posted a throwback clip from MTV’s “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” to his Instagram Story Monday and called the 98 Degrees singer, who co-hosts the Netflix show with current wife Vanessa Lachey, “sad.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Gino Feels ‘Hopeless’ After Jasmine Goes Through His Emails

Gino is feeling betrayed after Jasmine went through his e-mails without his permission. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, the couple tries to talk through their issues. Gino and Jasmine’s relationship has hit its breaking point. Their trust issues have come to a head, and they have to talk it out if they’re going to have any sort of a future. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 20 episode of Before the 90 Days, Gino is upset over Jasmine’s betrayal.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Nick Lachey
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#Reality Tv
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill Compares Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock To A Real Housewives Reunion

The 2022 Oscars will go down in history as the event where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage after he made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Page Six reported that Chris made a comment about Jada’s bald head. Chris stated, “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to […] The post Carole Radziwill Compares Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock To A Real Housewives Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tracey Folly

A man called my boyfriend a 'pretty lady'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend was blessed with a full head of long, lustrous hair. I was in my late teens, and my boyfriend was in his early twenties.
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Delayed Real Housewives Filming Because Of Botched Dress From Project Runway Contestant

Poor Shannon Beador can’t catch a break. This season of Real Housewives of Orange County has been difficult to watch when it comes to her storyline. For starters, she doesn’t really have one. She pissed off Heather Dubrow at the start of the season and sort of recovered. But then she went and (supposedly) opened […] The post Shannon Beador Delayed Real Housewives Filming Because Of Botched Dress From Project Runway Contestant appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Shares How Will Smith’s Ex-Wife And Sheree Zampino Reacted To Oscars Slap

Just a few days after the Oscars and the news is still dominated by “the slap.” By now, we all know that an incensed Will Smith went up on stage in the middle of the Oscars ceremony and slapped comedian Chris Rock. Chris cracked an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has openly struggled […] The post Kyle Richards Shares How Will Smith’s Ex-Wife And Sheree Zampino Reacted To Oscars Slap appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Says Dr. Jen Armstrong And Husband Ryne Holliday Are “Cringe”

Self-proclaimed maven of upscale living, Heather Dubrow decided to take on the marriage woes of Dr. Jen Armstrong and Ryne Holliday.  In order to get a better read on Ryne and Jen’s issues, Heather invited the conflicted couple to a dinner party at her lavish home. Of course, the Real Housewives of Orange County event […] The post Shannon Beador Says Dr. Jen Armstrong And Husband Ryne Holliday Are “Cringe” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy