Miami, FL

Video allegedly shows hitman counting cash payment for killing TSA officer, prosecutors say

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNARANJA, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office released a video on Wednesday showing Javon Carter — an alleged hitman who is accused of killing a U.S. Transportation Security Administration officer. Carter, 29, recorded himself in a car while counting stacks of $100 bills, police said. Detectives...

CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
CBS New York

NYPD: Man had woman in chokehold before raping her inside Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying find a man accused of raping a woman after he was caught on video grabbing her from behind and placing her in a chokehold.It happen inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx.The woman, 27, was unconscious from the chokehold when the man raped her, according to police. She was taken to the hospital with cuts to her nose and mouth.The suspect ran from the building, police said.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
WSVN-TV

Teacher attacked by parent at school in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A parent is getting a lesson in the law after attacking a teacher at a school in Pinecrest. A parent and a teacher didn’t see eye to eye. At least, that’s what authorities say happened on Feb. 14, during a parent-teacher meeting. “I think...
Tri-City Herald

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
The Independent

FBI offers $15k reward for Jan 6 fugitive accused of assaulting police with a deadly weapon

The FBI has announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of January 6 rioter Jonathan Daniel Pollock. The 23-year-old central Florida man from Lakeland faces multiple high-level charges and is accused of “assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon”, according to the FBI. The FBI offices in DC and in Tampa, Florida issued the call for information. “We’ve been trying to locate Mr Pollock since last summer,” FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said in a statement. “The allegations against him aren’t going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is...
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
