No matter how many fancy restaurants you go to or how many complicated recipes you master, nothing will ever compare to what your Southern grandmother cooked for you growing up. It wasn't necessarily anything fancy, but I'd refuse to believe that any other person could cook so well. Those are the recipes that Southerners like to pass down—the ones that don't require being written down, only a memory of how our mothers and grandmothers used to do it. A dash of this, a sprinkle of that.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO