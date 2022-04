Additional details have emerged about the avalanche that closed US 6 over Loveland Pass in Colorado on Wednesday, including that a vehicle was involved. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, northerly winds are responsible for moving snow around Colorado today, aiding in the formation of fresh slabs. While not much fresh snow is present, these slabs are particularly sensitive, often forming on slick crusted snow from previous storms.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO