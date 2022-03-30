Dallas Police Searching For Person Who Shot Pitbull Mix On Jordan Valley Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who shot a brown Pitbull mix.

The crime happened in the area of 3400 Jordan Valley Rd on, or around, January 26, 2022. The dog survived and is receiving medical care.

If you have any information on the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373- TIPS (8477) or Detective Cathy Blanchard with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com .