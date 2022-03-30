ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Feds file suit against TurboTax over "free" tax filing software

By Kara Kenney
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243BUE_0euFw54E00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint against the maker of TurboTax, a popular tax filing software, alleging the company deceived consumers with bogus advertisements pitching “free” tax filing that millions of consumers could not use.

The commission filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday asking the judge to halt Intuit’s “deceptive advertising” immediately.

The ads in question have run during major events, including the Super Bowl, and have also aired during this year’s NCAA Basketball Tournament:

As WRTV Investigates reported in January, TurboTax opted out of the IRS Free File program , a public-private program that lets you prepare and file your federal income tax online using guided tax preparation or you can file at an IRS partner site.

The FTC alleges that the company’s advertisements touting their supposedly “free” products mislead consumers into believing that they can file their taxes for free with TurboTax.

Most tax filers can’t use the company’s “free” service because it is not available to millions of taxpayers, such as those who get a 1099 form for work in the gig economy, or those who earn farm income,” the FTC said.

The commission alleges, inn 2020, for example, approximately two-thirds of tax filers could not use TurboTax’s free product.

“TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for ‘free’ tax filing services, and then hitting them with charges when it’s time to file,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection. “We are asking a court to immediately halt this bait-and-switch, and to protect taxpayers at the peak of filing season.”

For example, in at least one ad a disclaimer appeared on the screen while an announcer said “That’s right, TurboTax Free is free. Free, free free free.”

Earlier this year, Intuit told WRTV that its $0 Any Way program would allow 60 million people with simple federal and state taxes to file for free.

“Only TurboTax gives taxpayers with a simple return the choice to do their taxes themselves, get help from a tax expert along the way, or hand it off to a dedicated tax expert to do their taxes for them, for $0,” the company said in a statement to WRTV in January. “TurboTax will be offering those filing simple tax returns for its TurboTax Live Basic and TurboTax Live Full Service Basic products for free, in addition to its TurboTax Free Edition product, which is America’s most widely used product for filing taxes free of charge. $0 for federal returns. $0 for state returns. $0 any way taxpayers want to file.”

The company provided the following response on Monday:

"Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp , announced that it will vigorously challenge a complaint filed today in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

In its filing, the FTC inaccurately alleges Intuit’s advertising practices directed consumers who were eligible for free tax filing software from TurboTax or the IRS Free File Program to the company’s paid tax preparation products. The facts say otherwise.

“The FTC’s arguments are simply not credible. Far from steering taxpayers away from free tax preparation offerings, our free advertising campaigns have led to more Americans filing their taxes for free than ever before and have been central to raising awareness of free tax prep,” said Kerry McLean, executive vice president and general counsel of Intuit. “Over the past eight years, TurboTax products have helped nearly 100 million Americans file their taxes for free, and our most recent free advertising campaign has only accelerated the use of TurboTax free offerings, driving approximately 60% growth from 11 million free filers in 2018 before the campaign launched to more than 17 million free filers in 2021.”

In fact, Intuit has always supported consumers filing for free as a founding member of the IRS Free File program and in our other practices. The FTC’s complaint fails to acknowledge the reality that Intuit was, at all times, in compliance with the IRS requirements.

“The fact that Intuit complied with the rules and regulations of one government agency, but is now being targeted by another, demonstrates a significant disconnect. With the FTC’s action, companies will be much less willing to enter into public-private partnerships with the government that benefit consumers,” said McLean.

Intuit continually sought and continues to seek ways to increase the number of taxpayers that file using its free tax preparation products. Last tax season alone, Intuit delivered 17 million free tax filings, the most in the industry. Intuit helped the IRS Free File organization far exceed its stated goals of making free tax preparation available to 70% of filers. Today, free tax preparation is currently available to 100% of American taxpayers. That program, created and governed by the IRS, established marketing requirements for all participants. As a longtime advocate for tax simplification and taxpayer access to free tax preparation, the facts of the case do not support the FTC’s claims.

“While it is disappointing that the FTC chose to file this lawsuit, we look forward to presenting the facts in court and are confident in the merits of our position,” said McLean.

In its decision to file a claim against Intuit, the FTC commissioners were not unanimous."

If your adjusted gross income was $73,000 or less, you can use the IRS Free File program which launched Jan. 14 .

Several companies offer IRS Free File, but TurboTax and H&R Block no longer participate.

If you have tax related concerns, please contact WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney at kara.kenney@wrtv.com .

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
WRTV
WRTV

23K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FTC accuses TurboTax of false advertising

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against Intuit, the parent company for TurboTax, accusing the company of false advertising when they told people they offered “free” tax filing, but then required many people to pay. In the lawsuit, filed Monday in California, the FTC said...
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

FTC sues Intuit TurboTax's ‘free’ filing campaign

NEW YORK — As Americans continue to file their taxes ahead of Tax Day, the Federal Trade Commission has slapped a lawsuit against a company behind a popular tax filing software. The FTC announced on Tuesday it is suing Intuit, the makers of TurboTax, over what it calls "bogus...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Use these apps to file tax forms for free

Tax returns can be overwhelming for some people, especially as the IRS’s tax season comes to a close. To make it easier for many Americans, there are various apps created by companies available to file taxes. These may prove useful as the deadline of April 18 quickly approaches. Here...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Tax returns being rejected because of missing form

The IRS is rejecting tax returns due to a missing form. Here’s how to avoid the simple mistake. Returns filed electronically for the 2021 tax year require all necessary forms and documentation in order for the return to be processed. In years previous, the IRS would not reject electronic submissions missing Form 8962, but that’s not the case anymore. Click here for more information.
INCOME TAX
Money

Here's How to Track Your Tax Refund

Tax season is in full swing. About a month out from the deadline, millions of Americans have already filed their 2021 taxes — and, in many cases, are now anxiously awaiting their refunds from the IRS. Generally speaking, the sooner you file, the sooner you will get your tax...
INCOME TAX
CNET

IRS Phone Number: How to Get Your Tax Questions Answered

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Tax season this year is bringing thousands of dollars to families this year, from the final child tax credit payment to any unclaimed stimulus money. However, if you're experiencing issues while trying to file your taxes, or you received an IRS letter, you're likely wanting answers soon now that Tax Day is just a month away. That means it might be time to contact the IRS.
INCOME TAX
CNET

IRS Stimulus Check Letter: How to Handle It on Your Taxes

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The IRS sent the third stimulus check payment to most Americans between March 2021 and January 2022. Now that income taxes are due, you'll need to report that money on your 2021 tax return to see if you qualify for more with the recovery rebate credit.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbotax#Tax Filing#Tax Preparation Software#Intuit#Wrtv Investigates
Money

7 Big Tax Changes That Could Affect Your Return — and the Size of Your Refund

The third COVID-19 tax season is underway, and — to make it even more fun — Americans have a bunch of IRS changes to contend with. On top of the government agency's continued battle with its backlog of paperwork from prior years, the 2022 tax filing season is complicated by policies in the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden last March.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Income Taxes 101: The Difference Between Tax Returns and Tax Refunds

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your income taxes in the US can be complicated, especially with this year's changes, which could explain why twice as many Gen Z tax filers are hiring a professional this year. Top-rated tax software can make the process easier, even for free, but learning the basics of income tax filing can help anyone make better sense of their own tax situation.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Your Tax Refund Could Be Smaller in 2022 for a Variety of Reasons

Tax season has been underway for a few months now, and many people have received their tax refunds early. In the U.S., people look forward to receiving a tax refund from the IRS and their state, and 2022 isn't any different. However, some people have complained about receiving a smaller tax refund than in previous years. Most people expect to get smaller refunds in 2022, but is that actually happening?
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

The IRS has delivered 45M tax refunds so far. This is the average amount

With just one month remaining in the 2022 tax season, and the IRS has delivered millions of refunds to taxpayers, a major influx of money to households that many Americans depend on. The tax-collecting agency said last week that it has issued more than 45 million refunds worth a collective...
INCOME TAX
CNET

IRS Tax Deadline Is in 1 Month: How to Set Up Your Online Account

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 tax deadline will arrive before you know it. It's time to file your taxes if you haven't done so already -- more than 45 million Americans have already received tax refunds. If you received child tax credit payments or stimulus payments in 2021, you'll need IRS Letter 6419 and Letter 6475, respectively. And if you can't find either letter, you definitely need to create an IRS online account.
INCOME TAX
York Dispatch Online

Filing your taxes soon? Here’s how COVID-19 stimulus could affect what you owe

Even in 2022, millions of Americans will feel an impact from the coronavirus pandemic when they file their taxes. The federal government in 2021 approved stimulus checks, scaled-up unemployment benefits, federal student loan forbearance and advance child tax credit payments to bridge hard-hit Americans through the crisis — and that direct aid has major implications during the 2022 tax season that could ultimately end up impacting the size of your refund.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Some tax refunds may be delayed this year. Here's why.

Three weeks before the official end of tax season, the IRS has issued nearly 50 million tax refunds. But many others are still waiting for a refund. In addition, the agency has a backlog of nearly 7.5 individual tax returns it's processing from prior years — far more than the 1 million it usually has going into a tax season.
INCOME TAX
WRTV

WRTV

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy