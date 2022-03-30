ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mean Girls: From cult classic to hit musical

By Ray Steele
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — "Mean Girls" is sorry that people are so jealous of it, but it can't help it that it's popular.

The 2004 film that established Lindsay Lohan in our consciousness gained new life and new fans when it hit Broadway for the first time four years ago. Now, some of the lines that a lot of teen girls committed to memory almost two decades ago can be found in the musical version playing this week at Old National Centre, as part of the Broadway in Indianapolis series.

"It is a larger than life experience, and sometimes you have to catch yourself and be like 'wow, this is a show that people have waited well over a year to see, and what a gift it is to bring that to them," said actor and "Mean Girls: The Musical" cast member April Josephine. She plays multiple roles in the show, basically all of the adult female roles; Ms. Norberry, Mrs. George and Mrs. Herron.

The book for the musical was written by Saturday Night Live legend Tina Fey, and Josephine says if you're a fan of the film, a lot of your favorite lines are on the stage version, too. "The thing that's different is there's a jam-packed soundtrack that's not in the movie. That is the new layer added, and each person who brings each character to life brings a great part of themselves to each iconic role.

"Mean Girls: The Musical" is playing now through Sunday at the Murat at Old National Centre. Tickets are available HERE .

