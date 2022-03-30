ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Study finds vehicles left in well-lit areas are burglarized more often

By Lauren Barry
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpsqG_0euFw0eb00

Living on a street with bright lights shining at night might feel safe, but a study published Wednesday in the Journal of Quantitative Criminology found that vehicle crimes may actually be more common in well-lit areas.

“The findings of this study suggest that the mechanism by which street lighting has been proposed to reduce crime – increased visibility at night – may be one that can also increase vehicle crime,” said its authors, led by Dr. Phil Edwards of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Reduced visibility from darkness could protect vehicles by obscuring the valuables inside and decreasing the temptation for thieves, the authors explained.

Data for the study was obtained for the Thames Valley Policing area from the local authorities in the Oxfordshire, Reading, West Berkshire and Wokingham areas of the U.K. from April 2004 to September 2013. All lighting changes implemented by these councils were studied, including dimming, replacing orange sodium lights with white lights and “part-night lighting,” a method where communities turn off street lights between midnight and 6 a.m.

Previous studies about the impact of street light on crime focused on increasing rather than reducing light, according to the recent study. Researchers observed three different types of lighting changes for five crime categories: residential burglary, robbery, vehicle crime and violence.

“The most interesting finding from our study suggests that, in the case of part-night lighting (PNL), after accounting for changes in crimes committed during the day, theft from vehicles reduced on street segments along which street lighting was switched off at midnight, but that these crimes may have been spatially displaced at night to better-lit streets nearby,” the study said.

The total night-time crime fell by around a quarter, while thefts from vehicles fell by 44%. However, the “statistically significant” reduction on the PNL streets appeared to coincide with a similarly significant increase in theft from vehicles on adjacent streets.

“Since many contemporary vehicles have built in stereos and satellite navigation systems, offenders may be looking for other valuable goods that are left unsecured in vehicles, which may prove difficult if lighting levels are low,” said the study. “Thus, the benefits of committing a vehicle crime in darkness are unknown or hard to estimate.”

In dark areas, offenders might need to provide their own artificial light, which might draw attention to them. This is especially true for offenders aiming to remove hubcaps, wheel rims or number plates.

Researchers also found that burglaries committed in daylight tended to be in prosperous areas “where there was cover provided by vegetation or the housing layout,” and burglaries committed in darkness were in neighborhoods with higher unemployment levels.

In the U.S., carjacking – car theft conducted while the victim is either inside their vehicle, getting into it or getting out of it – has been on the rise in some major cities.

Comments / 0

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio

22K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Is YOUR bike in here? Neighbour from hell is arrested after 500 'stolen' BIKES are discovered in his back garden in pile so big that it is visible from Google Earth

A neighbour from hell has been arrested after a mountain of 500 bikes, so large they can be seen from a Google Earth satellite, was found in his back garden. Angry locals living next door to the house in Oxfordshire, say they have been plagued by rats as a result of the haul, which is said to be building up by the week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Vehicles#Street Lighting#Wokingham
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Deterrent: Don’t Park Under Street Lights!

Car theft doesn’t just imply that your car gets stolen. It also includes thieves breaking into your vehicle and taking valuable things. After all, stealing something like a laptop left in the car or a stereo nets a much lower chance of getting caught. Depending on who the thief is, an alarm and lock may not even be enough to convince them to think twice about the crime. However, there are preventative steps to take that can deter would-be thieves. One might think parking in a well-lit area would deter thieves. However, it seems it may do the exact opposite.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Housing
Rolling Stone

Police: Seized Human Bones Used in Fraternal Rituals

Click here to read the full article. Human remains found in an Ohio garage belonged to a fraternal organization that used them in “rituals,” according to local authorities. On March 24, a resident of the small city of Mount Healthy, outside Cincinnati, went to investigate a freestanding garage near his home after hearing voices nearby, according to a statement released by the Mount Healthy Police Department. The person entered the garage and found a box “which appeared to contain decomposed human remains,” the statement said, and alerted the authorities. The coroner collected the remains and police began an investigation.  The next...
CINCINNATI, OH
Opelika-Auburn News

More juvenile crime: 14-year-old admits to stealing his grandmother's vehicle and burglarizing 3 Beulah stores

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old and charged him with burglarizing three businesses in Beulah early Wednesday morning. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect stole cash and various items, including “bottles of alcohol, a cell phone and cash register equipment,” from Las Margarita restaurant, His Place Nutrition Center and the Dollar General store. The value of the damage and stolen property added up to approximately $10,000, according to authorities.
LEE COUNTY, AL
KTVL

Rural Metro Fire extinguishes out-of-control debris pile in Hugo

HUGO — Firefighters with Rural Metro Fire's North Valley Station put out a 1/10th acre grass fire on Oxyoke Road in Hugo. RMF reported that the fire was caused by "a debris pile that contained flaming cardboard that blew across the road into a neighboring property when afternoon winds picked up."
ACCIDENTS
The Elkhart Truth

Couple allegedly left child alone while burglarizing storage unit

GOSHEN — A Goshen couple jailed on burglary charges are accused of leaving a child unattended for over a day after their arrest. Nicholas Escobedo, 29, and Lara Escobedo, 36, are charged with burglary as a Level 5 felony and neglect of a dependent as a Level 6 felony. Police say they told no one that their 6-year-old son was left alone when they were arrested Tuesday, leaving him without care for 28 hours.
GOSHEN, IN
WTOP

Study: Large vehicles more likely than cars to hit pedestrians while turning

Large passenger vehicles such as SUVs, pickup trucks and vans are becoming more popular, but a new study indicates their design may contribute to an increase in certain types of crashes with pedestrians. The study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is believed to be the first to look...
TRAFFIC
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy