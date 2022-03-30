ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Manchin on Biden's Wealth Tax: 'You Can't Tax Something That's Not Earned.'

By Peter Suderman
 7 hours ago
Ever since Joe Biden entered the White House, he's had a Joe Manchin problem. Most accounts of Biden's presidency cast this as a problem with Manchin's unwillingness to go along with Biden's agenda. Democrats hold exactly 50 seats in the Senate, and thus need every Democratic senator to pass a party-line...

