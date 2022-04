OREGON CITY, Ore–The student, a Senior at Oregon City High school has filed an $832,000 lawsuit alleging emotional distress and an invasion of privacy . The suit was filed February 22nd in Clackamas County Court. At issue, a video that over 2 thousand students watched during a presentation highlighting mental health issues and the sharing of stories. The blurred out male was the student’s ex -boyfriend. He had admitted to abusing her. Students recognized his voice and linked him to her. Students staged a walk out and the school board addressed the matter.

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO