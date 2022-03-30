ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Lateral hiring rebounded at an unprecedented rate of nearly 111% in 2021, NALP says

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLateral hiring at law firms was up nearly 111% in 2021 following a 30% decline in 2020, according to the National Association for Law Placement. The 110.9% increase was the largest year-over-year increase since the NALP began tracking that kind of data 23 years ago, according to a March 30 press...

www.abajournal.com

