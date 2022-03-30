ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed after being hit by four cars on Del Prado Blvd in Cape Coral

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A woman was killed after she was hit by multiple cars on Del Prado Blvd. S near Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A 25-year-old Cape Coral driver was headed south on Del Prado Blvd around 6 a.m. when the woman was trying to cross lanes of traffic, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Police said the driver hit the woman after she stepped into lanes of traffic causing her to roll over the roof of the car and onto the roadway where she was hit by three other cars.

The woman was crossing the street about 500 feet away from the nearest crosswalk during a time period of heavy fog, investigators said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash. The Cape Coral driver was uninjured in the incident.

Southbound lanes of Del Prado Blvd S have reopened after the deadly crash shut down the roadway for hours Tuesday, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the crash to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
