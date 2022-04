The 2022 Final Four is here after thrilling games through the first four rounds. While upsets dominate the headlines it was the Blue Bloods that came out victorious in the Elite Eight. Most eyes are on what some are calling the most highly anticipated college basketball game of all time. The Duke Blue Devils will meet the North Carolina Tar Heels for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament. This Final Four matchup is also taking place in the final season for Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski and the first season for Head Coach Hubert Davis. The biggest question is will the college basketball fanatics in the state of North Carolina survive the weekend?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO