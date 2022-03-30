ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pakistan cricket star Imran Khan in danger of dropping the ball as PM

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ez666_0euFsKMi00

ISLAMABAD, March 30 - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a main coalition partner on Wednesday after a series of similar departures ahead of a no-confidence vote expected in the next few days.

The defections have mounted along with questions over his performance, including his government's management of a struggling economy, beset by double-digit inflation and rising deficits. read more

Khan, a cricket legend who embarked on a long and difficult journey in politics to become prime minister, rallied his citizens with a vision of a corruption-free, prosperous country respected on the world stage.

To his critics, however, the firebrand nationalist was too much under the thumb of the powerful military - which has ruled the country for half of its history since independence in 1947.

Handsome and charismatic, Khan first grabbed the world's attention in the early 70s as an aggressive fast-paced bowler with a distinctive leaping action.

He went on to become one of the world's best all-rounders, and captained a team of wayward stars from bleak prospects to Pakistan's first and only World Cup win in 1992, urging on them with the famed battle cry to fight "like cornered tigers".

After retiring from cricket that year, he became known as a philanthropist, raising $25 million to open a cancer hospital in memory of his mother, before foraying into politics with the establishment of his Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), or Pakistan Movement for Justice party, in 1996.

Despite his fame, the PTI languished in Pakistan's political wilderness, not winning a seat other than Khan's for 17 years. This period had its dramatic moments, however, with Khan in 2007 escaping house arrest by leaping over a wall amid a crackdown on opposition figures by then military ruler General Pervez Musharraf.

In 2011, Khan began drawing huge crowds of young Pakistanis disillusioned with endemic corruption, chronic electricity shortages and crises in education and unemployment.

He drew even greater backing in the ensuing years with well-educated Pakistani expatriates leaving their jobs to work for his party and pop musicians and actors joining him on the campaign trail.

His goal, Khan told a gathering of hundreds of thousands of supporters in 2018, was to turn Pakistan from a country with a "small group of wealthy and a sea of poor" into an "example for a humane system, a just system, for the world, of what an Islamic welfare state is".

That year, after 22 years in politics, he was at long last victorious, marking a rare ascension by a sporting hero to head of state. Observers cautioned, however, that his biggest enemy was his own rhetoric having raised his supporters' hopes sky high.

PLAYBOY TO REFORMER

Born in 1952, the son of a civil engineer, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi described himself as a shy kid who grew up with four sisters in an affluent urban Pashtun family in Lahore, Pakistan's second-biggest city.

After a privileged education in Lahore, during which his cricketing skills became evident, he went on to the University of Oxford where he graduated with a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.

As his cricket career flourished, he developed a playboy reputation in London in the late 1970s. In 1995, he married Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of business tycoon James Goldsmith. The couple, who had two sons together, divorced in 2004. A second brief marriage to TV journalist Reham Nayyar Khan also ended in divorce.

His third marriage to Bushra Bibi, a spiritual leader whom Khan had come to know during his visits to a 13th century shrine in Pakistan, reflected his deepening interest in Sufism - a form of Islamic practice that emphasises spiritual closeness to God.

Once in power, Khan embarked on his plan of building a "welfare" state modelled on what he said was an ideal system dating back to the heyday of Islam, some 14 centuries earlier.

His government made a number of key appointments based on qualifications and not political favours and sought to reform hiring in the bureaucracy and civil service.

Other measures included making it easier for citizens to lodge complaints and the introduction of universal healthcare for the poor in one province with plans to expand the programme nationally. The government also began a project to plant 10 billion trees to reverse decades of deforestation.

To bolster a long-crippled economy, Khan made a significant u-turn in policy and secured an IMF bailout for Pakistan and set lofty, albeit unmet goals, to expand tax collection.

But his anti-corruption drive was also heavily criticised as a tool for sidelining political opponents - many of whom were imprisoned on charges of graft.

Pakistan's generals remained extremely powerful and military officers were placed in charge of more than a dozen civilian institutions, including Pakistan’s flagship Belt and Road initiative with China, a national taskforce to combat COVID-19 and the Civil Aviation Authority.

Reporting by Umar Farooq Writing by Alasdair Pal Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

387K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Reuters

Pakistan seeks lifetime disqualification for defectors from PM Khan's party

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government asked the Supreme Court on Monday to advise if it could seek lifelong disqualification of dissidents from Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party ahead of a no-confidence vote that weakens his prospects of retaining power. With parliament set on Friday to take up...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Pakistani lawmakers launch no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

An alliance of legislators in the country’s lower house are pushing for the prime minister to go amid claims he has mismanaged the economy. Pakistani opposition legislators launched a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament on Monday hoping to oust Khan’s government amid accusations he has mismanaged the nation’s economy.
MIDDLE EAST
International Business Times

Pakistan Parliament To Convene This Week For No-confidence Move Against PM Khan

Pakistan's parliament will convene on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lower house speaker's office said on Sunday, in what shapes up as his toughest test since coming to power in 2018. An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bushra Bibi
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Jemima Goldsmith
Person
Pervez Musharraf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket#Ahmed Khan#Pakistani
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Russian spies are tracking British former special forces teams by their mobile numbers - and the data is then used to decide where to launch missile attacks

Russia has been using phone data captured by its spies operating in the UK to target British former special forces teams in Ukraine. The Kremlin has compiled a database of mobile phone numbers in a top secret operation – and this information is being used to decide where to launch missile attacks.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
The Independent

Eight people burned alive in horrific revenge attack after Indian village leader’s murder

At least eight persons have been charred to death in West Bengal in eastern India, allegedly to avenge the death of a village leader.More than seven houses were locked up and set ablaze on Monday night in Birbhum district's Rampurhat village after Bahadur Sheikh, a leader associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, was found dead.Fire department officials retrieved seven bodies from the houses, while one person succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.Local reports said that the victims of this unprecedented “revenge killing” included children and women, but authorities are yet to identify them.Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Mail

A warning for Putin: Joseph Stalin's forces tried to seize Finland in 1940 'Winter War' but were humiliated by a much smaller force and forced to settle for a peace treaty after three months of warfare in which they lost 126,000 troops

During Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world has marvelled at the way in which president Volodymyr Zelensky's forces refused to capitulate to the superior military might of their enemy. Much has been made of the poor tactics of Vladimir Putin's generals, along with Russia's demoralised troops and malfunctioning equipment. But...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy