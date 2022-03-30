ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

RPD continues search for man accused of taking truck Wednesday morning

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: 9:00 a.m. 3-31-22: The Rochester Police Department has released additional details leading up to a vehicle theft Wednesday. Police said they received a call from a man who said he was loading his own truck when he heard noises in a shed at his neighbor's house....

www.kaaltv.com

WHEC TV-10

RPD: 60-year-old man stabbed inside Monroe Branch Library

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man was stabbed inside the Monroe Branch Library on Tuesday, Rochester Police confirmed. Police say they are still investigating what led up to the attack. It happened just after 4 p.m. at 809 Monroe Ave. Police say the victim is 60 years old and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting on Taylor Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot Wednesday afternoon on Taylor Street. RPD responded to a call for people shooting at each other around 1:30 p.m. on Taylor Street near Love Street. Officers found evidence of shots fired. A short time later, the victim arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound to her lower body.
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX Reno

Authorities continue search for Naomi Irion, press conference to be held Tuesday morning

FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — More than a week later, multiple agencies across the area continue their search for 18-year-old Naomi Irion. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has a scheduled news conference at their substation in Fernley on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The press conference will be streamed right here on mynews4.com as well as on our Facebook page.
FERNLEY, NV
Wave 3

Indiana officials continue search for missing 26-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana officials have asked for the public’s help in tracking down missing 26-year-old man. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said Robert Eaton Jr. was last seen on Feb. 20 at Ceaser’s Casino in Elizabeth, Ind. Eaton was last seen wearing blue jeans, a...
ELIZABETH, IN
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KX News

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting Wednesday morning in Bismarck

UPDATE: Bismarck Police report that they have a suspect in custody related to the 2700 Stevens St. murder. They stated that there will be more information later this afternoon This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more regarding the situation. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bismarck Police Department is currently […]
BISMARCK, ND
WISH-TV

IMPD searching for man accused of inappropriately touching girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are searching for a man who allegedly touched a girl inappropriately earlier this month. The incident happened on March 1 near the intersection of 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, according to a news release. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
13 WHAM

Court upholds man's conviction for killing RPD officer

Rochester, N.Y. — An appeal filed by the man convicted of fatally shooting a Rochester Police officer has been denied. Last week, the Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Davison Fourth Judicial Department unanimously affirmed the conviction of Thomas Johnson III, who was convicted for the murder of Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson in 2014.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY

