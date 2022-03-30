Community Counts: Cunningham Children’s Home & March Mattress

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — March Madness and “March Mattress” are two different efforts but they both draw competitive spirits to their causes. Something Cunningham Children’s Home is witnessing for themselves.

That’s because after creating March Mattress in January and launching it March 1st, they’ve already seen their Dream Teams surpass the goal they set. The idea behind March Mattress is to raise money for 15 specialty mattresses that Cunningham’s youth can use. A chance for comfort and safety during bedtime.

“A lot of kids who are in our residential treatment program come to us because they’ve experienced trauma, abuse and neglect. They’re referred from the department of children and family services. When they come to Cunningham, for the first time in a long time they start to feel safe, feel loved, they start to have a good night’s sleep. That starts with the basics,” says Ginger Mills the Director of Advancement.

Since trauma can occur at night for the kids Cunningham serves, the goal for March Mattress was to provide those “basics” that alleviate the pains they face. That includes new mattresses, sheets, aromatherapy lotions and even music. Eight groups are competing to raise the most money led by their Dream Team Captains.

One of those captains, Jean Driscoll, was a professional athlete herself. So much that she even won the Boston Marathon eight times. But her passion for children having a better life is what encouraged her to sign up. Driscoll is Captain of the University of Illinois Advancement team, a role she’s holding dear to her heart.

“I love children. Most of my philanthropy supports organizations that support children. They are in my heart. I’m also competitive. I grew up being one of five children. I was a professional athlete for many years. I’m competitive. When I found out there were teams, I wanted to get involved.”

The March Madness fundraiser had a goal of raising $7,830 for the 15 mattresses but the Dream Teams have gone far beyond that amount, raising over $17,000 and counting. This means they’ve reached 223% of their goal. The money will also go towards sleep packages that include sheets and aromatherapy lotions to calm kids at night.

Also, the fundraiser has what’s called “a shot in the paint.” It’s a donation of $32.98 and it covers the cost of one of those packages. But no matter the rankings, another Dream Team Captain is only focused on the kids. Sue Bachman leads the way for the United Methodist Women of Champaign’s team.

“The women of the church have been big supporters because the mission of United Methodist Women is to support women, children and youth.”

Bachman went on to say, “We want to help the youth and make it a safe setting for them so they can grow up with some direction, hope in their lives. We have been very supportive because of our belief. That god has given us the word to go out and help those who are in need.”

Bachman’s team has raised enough for two mattresses in the campaign but they’re not stopping until the end, on March 31st. That’s the last day they can fundraise and also the last day you at home can donate. The sleep packages would go to all 50 residential youth that Cunningham serves so they have peace at night again.

