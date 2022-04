In 1973, the Department of Labor reported that women only made 57 cents per every dollar made by men. What did they do about it? Well, they created a PSA in which Batgirl demanded that Batman pay her the same amount Robin received, or else she wouldn't disable a ticking time bomb set to end the caped crusaders. "Same job, same employer means equal pay for men and women," she said, explaining the federal equal pay law was enforced by the Wage and Hour Division of the U.S. Department of Labor. As clever as it was then to use superhero imagery, time has shown that no masked or suited avenger is actually coming to save us. Instead, we've got to do our own change-making, no matter how slow or tough.

SOCIETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO