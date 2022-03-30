ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSW hosts iconic West Texas scenes painted by Midlander Don L. Parks

By Jacy Lewis
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYZxw_0euFrk9h00
SeptemberFest walk by Don Park's booth on Sept. 11, 2021 at Museum of the Southwest. (Jacy Lewis/ Reporter-Telegram)

For more than 40 years, Midlander Don L. Parks has translated the majesty of the natural environment into oil on canvas, according to a press release. The retrospective of accomplished Plein air painter explores the Southwestern Impressionists’ career through several decades of work.

Parks was a watercolorist for more than a decade and has concentrated on oils since 1985. He was from a family of farmers in Seymour, where his wife, Minda, also grew up. His exhibition is on display until May 1. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
