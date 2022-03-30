MSW hosts iconic West Texas scenes painted by Midlander Don L. Parks
For more than 40 years, Midlander Don L. Parks has translated the majesty of the natural environment into oil on canvas, according to a press release. The retrospective of accomplished Plein air painter explores the Southwestern Impressionists’ career through several decades of work.
Parks was a watercolorist for more than a decade and has concentrated on oils since 1985. He was from a family of farmers in Seymour, where his wife, Minda, also grew up. His exhibition is on display until May 1. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
