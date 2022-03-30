ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

After Reaching $6B, How Lululemon Is Betting on Shoes, Tennis and Golf to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Footwear and a pair of apparel launches could be key to Lululemon’s strategy to take its business to the next level after the company reached over $6 billion in total revenue in 2021.

In a conference call with investors on Tuesday, CEO Calvin McDonald said he was upbeat about the reaction to the brand’s footwear launch this month.

“We have received a very broad-based positive reaction to our unique women’s first positioning, McDonald said. “The first of our four styles, Blissfeel , began selling on March 22 in North America, and Mainland China and the U.K. will launch shortly. The initial guest response to Blissfeel has dramatically exceeded our expectations, not to mention incredible reviews from a number of publications and guests.”

McDonald also teased two other launches as it aims to focus on different sport apparel. “I’m very excited that we are advancing our play strategy as well with the launch of our first-ever design for tennis collection available in stores and online beginning this week and our first-ever design for golf collection, which will roll out next week,” McDonald said. “As you can see, we have ample opportunity to bring new technical solutions to our guests, and I’m pleased with how our product pipeline looks going forward.”

The CEO also announced plans to take strategic and modest price hikes on some of its products to offset inflation and supply chain costs. “We plan to take some selective price increases over the course of the year on a small portion of our styles,” McDonald said on the call. “Our pricing also factors in the value of our innovation, and we will continue to monitor the competitive environment to ensure we maintain our price position relative to our key peers.”

Pressed further on pricing by analysts on the call, McDonald added: “Some [increases] will go in place in Q2. And as we look forward, into additional quarters. As I mentioned, it’s a very small portion of our styles that are impacted, about 10%.”

The CEO, who hinted of more footwear plans to be revealed during Lululemon’s analyst day, said the pricing for the collection, which starts at $58 for slides and goes up to $148 for sneakers, is on target. “We’ll manage the category, as we look forward, with additional innovation as well as evolution…,” he added.

Looking ahead for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects net revenue to be in the range of $1.525 billion to $1.550 billion, representing growth of 24% to 26%. For fiscal 2022, Lululemon expects net revenue to be in the range of $7.490 billion to $7.615 billion, representing growth of 20% to 22%.

On the company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings call on Tuesday, McDonald celebrated Lululemon’s milestone of generating total revenue of $6.26 billion, delivering adjusted earnings per share of $7.79. “We achieved our Power of Three targets early including exceeding our total revenue target, doubling our e-commerce business, doubling our men’s business, and we are on track to quadruple our international business by the end of 2022,” McDonald said on the call.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

How Lululemon Used Millions of Footwear Scans to Create a Nike and Hoka Challenger

Click here to read the full article. Lululemon’s first footwear collection is already making waves ahead of its March 22 launch, thanks to its women-first approach that aims to create a shoe specifically designed for the female foot. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand revealed its footwear collection last week, emphasizing a rigorous process of creation that included multiple rounds of wear-testing and analyzing footwear scan data from more than a million feet. “We started with the data, with the research, working with biomechanists, working with other experts in the industry to look at foot scans,” said Lululemon’s senior director of footwear...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Arrives in Striking Low-Back Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hitting the red carpet sans husband Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber showed off a chic Saint Laurent outfit for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The 25-year-old model chose a nude cutout dress from Saint Laurent’s fall ’22 collection. The floor-length look featured long sleeves with a high neck and ruched detailing down the front, which also boasted a statement floral appliqué at the center. The highlight of the gown was the cutout design that extended from the front and revealed her back. Bieber, who models in ad campaigns for Miu...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Normani Makes a Sheer Arrival in Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Normani stepped out in a striking look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer, 25, hit the red carpet at the post-awards bash in a see-through off-the-shoulder dress featuring layers of black tulle worn over a creamy beige satin bodysuit with a corset design from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2022 spring couture collection. The “Worth It” hitmaker donned a pair of slinky black satin ankle-strap sandals by Jimmy Choo featuring a platform and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Normani accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
pymnts

Slumping Nike Faces $150 Sneaker Problem and Shift to Secondhand

Within the spectrum of problems facing retailers right now, Nike’s predicament of being the most sought-after and recognized brand in the world would seem to be a pretty good one. And yet, the $200+ billion athletic shoe, apparel and equipment maker finds itself in a bit of funk as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Our Price
Footwear News

Britney Spears Dances to Cardi B in Pilgram Minidress With Mary Jane Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s one thing that Britney Spears will do on social media, it’s dance. The “Break the Ice” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the musician dancing while wearing a tidy look. In the funny, yet confusing caption for the video, Spears wrote, “I’m doing online classes 📚 in Minneapolis !!! Getting a deposit on the gift 🎁 my Uncle Roy got my cousin because Leroy found a turtle 🐢...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Consumer Spending Slows in February as Inflation Continues to Rise

Click here to read the full article. Consumer spending increased in February but at a slower pace than expected amid rising inflation. According to new data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, consumer spending increased 0.2% last month to $34.9 billion. Adjusted for inflation, however, spending fell by 0.4%. Data for January was revised higher to show outlays rebounding 2.7% instead of 2.1% as previously reported. The slight increase in spending last month reflected an increase of $93.8 billion in spending for services that was partly offset by a $58.9 billion decrease in spending for goods. Within services, the largest contributor...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Isla Fisher Looks Ethereal in White Strapless Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Isla Fisher stepped out for the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday to celebrate one of the biggest nights in Hollywood. For the special occasion, the Australian “Wolf Like Me” actress opted for a white off-the-shoulder gown from Giambattista Valli with jewelry from Dale Novick and Jimmy Choo pumps. While the “Confessions of a Shopaholic” star‘s heels weren’t visible, Fisher’s stylist, Micah Schifman, clarified that they were courtesy of Jimmy Choo. The Aussie actress is no stranger to getting dressed up and appears to revel in showing off her designer looks. She’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is Vibrant in Yellow Valentino Dress, Tennis Ball Clutch & So Many Diamonds at Oscars 2022

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé shows how to make daffodil yellow a statement-making color. The “Green Light” singer shared a photo on her Instagram feed Monday that showed her posing in the gown she wore to the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles Sunday night. The award show was groundbreaking for the multi-hyphenated performer as her original song “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” the film that depicted the upbringing and historic training of Venus and Serena Williams in Compton, Calif., under the guidance of their father Richard Williams, was the first-ever Academy Awards nomination for the 28-time Grammy winner....
TENNIS
Motley Fool

After Amazon, Will These 5 High-Priced Stocks Split Their Shares?

Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
WWD

Hudson’s Bay Bids for Kohl’s

Click here to read the full article. Hudson’s Bay Co. has made a bid for Kohl’s Corp., according to a source close to the bidding process. The source said that the bid was above the $64 to $65 a share previously offered by other interested parties.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019Kohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomSeivson RTW Fall 2022 “This would be a strategic investment,” said the source. Goldman Sachs, which is helping Kohl’s in the process and is said to be running the auction, declined to comment. Sources said first round bids were due on Wednesday. And...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Her New White Trench Coat With Black Suede Booties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears made a polished style statement in a photoset on Instagram today that showed the musician wearing her new coat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) For the outfit, Spears donned a white cozy trench coat that had a matching waist tie for a uniform and slick appearance. The coat had a slightly plunging neckline and also had flowy sleeves. The pop star accessorized with a silver...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Reebok Taps ‘The Flintstones’ and ‘The Jetsons’ for a Full-Family Sneaker and Apparel Collection

Click here to read the full article. What happens when the family of the future meets the modern stone-age family? Well, of course, it was revealed in the 1987 flick “The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones.” But this time, the two beloved cartoon dynasties will get a collaborative sneaker collection. Reebok will bring the futuristic and prehistoric characters into the modern world with sleek aesthetics. Each footwear model in the line is based on a character or location from the film, incorporating thoughtful details that bring the nostalgia from each time period to pieces that are wearable today. The first style, using the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Cynthia Nixon Brings Whimsy to the Red Carpet in Polka-Dot Dress & Boots at ‘Plaza Suite’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Cynthia Nixon took vintage inspiration to the “Plaza Suite” premiere in New York City. The actress hit the red carpet at the Hudson Theater with numerous stars, including Sarita Choudhury and Lily Allen, to support leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker. While arriving at the Hudson Theater, the “And Just Like That…” star wore a silky black midi dress. Giving the formal piece a whimsical air were short sleeves and a bodice trimmed in flounced ruffles. Furthering the piece’s vintage elements was a coordinating black polka-dot pattern. Nixon simply accessorized with golden drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Nixon opted for a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy