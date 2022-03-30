ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Testimony: Pope approved Vatican payout for London property

By NICOLE WINFIELD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMiGG_0euFrJWC00
1 of 7

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis allegedly authorized negotiating an exit strategy for a key figure in the Vatican’s bungled London real estate investment and was so satisfied with the outcome that he paid for a celebratory dinner at a fancy Roman fish restaurant the night the 15-million- euro payout closed, a defendant in the Vatican’s extortion trial testified Wednesday.

The testimony by Monsignor Mauro Carlino, a onetime secretary in the Vatican secretariat of state, placed the pope squarely in the center of the Vatican’s landmark trial and raised questions about why low-ranking Vatican officials were indicted and their superiors were not — given the hierarchical way authority, decision-making and obedience are exercised in the Holy See.

The trial concerns the Vatican’s 350-million-euro (US$390 million) investment in a London real estate venture, which lost the Holy See some 217 million euros, much of it donations from the faithful. Vatican prosecutors have accused Italian brokers and Vatican officials of fleecing the Holy See of millions in fees and of extorting the Holy See of 15 million to get full ownership of the building.

Carlino is accused of extortion and abuse of office for his role in negotiating the payout to Italian broker Gianluigi Torzi so the Vatican could get full ownership of the building.

At issue are contracts signed between Torzi and another Vatican official in November and December 2018 asserting that the Vatican would own 30,000 shares in the building’s holding company and Torzi 1,000. But Torzi’s shares were the only ones with the right to vote, meaning he controlled the building.

By December 2018, the Vatican realized it had “an empty box,” Carlino testified, and scrambled to figure out a way to get full control of the building from Torzi: either by buying out Torzi’s shares or launching legal action against him for what the Vatican considered to be a fraudulent deal. Torzi is accused of extortion, fraud and other financial charges, which he denies.

The pope’s legal experts had warned the Vatican that it might lose any lawsuit, given the signed contracts, and worried that in the meantime Torzi might sell the building and leave the Vatican empty-handed. Francis, informed of the situation and after having met with Torzi, gave his authorization to “pay as little as possible to close the thing and turn the page,” Carlino testified.

During 4.5 hours of testimony Wednesday, Carlino said his boss, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, had asked him in January of 2019 to become the middleman in negotiations with Torzi. But Carlino stressed that he had no authority to make decisions, no expertise in administrative affairs, real estate or finance, and that every decision was taken and approved by Pena Parra, who in turn reported weekly to the pope.

Carlino recalled that on the day of his ordination, he vowed to his bishop that he would give “total obedience” to his superiors, and that his superior, Pena Parra, had demanded “trust, obedience and secrecy” when he gave him the negotiation portfolio.

After five months of talks, the 15 million euro payout closed on May 2, 2019 and Pena Parra, Carlino and another member of the Vatican’s negotiation team, co-defendant Fabrizio Tirabassi, had a celebratory dinner. The location: Le Vele, a restaurant that features a “Royal Plate” of raw fish appetizers for 120 euros, and fish entrees between 18-38 euros apiece.

“When Tirabassi went to pay the bill, he (Pena Parra) said ‘This time I pay because it was offered by the Holy Father,’” Carlino testified.

Asked by Torzi’s lawyer if the pope was pleased with the outcome of the negotiations with Torzi, Carlino said: “I believe so. The substitute (Pena Parra) said so, that the Holy Father was happy that we could finally close this.”

Carlino said that only later, months after the negotiation closed, did the Holy See realize that Torzi had a previous financial relationship with the original broker in the deal. Prosecutors say both men were part of the fraudulent maneuver to have Torzi get control of the building, to the detriment of the Holy See.

Comments / 11

Gary Slomczynski
2d ago

He needs to open the secret library to the world and show all the crimes committed in the name of God!! All the things that whould destroy the church!!

Reply(2)
8
Related
The Associated Press

Pope releases Vatican reform, gives weight to fighting abuse

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis released his long-awaited reform program of the Holy See bureaucracy on Saturday that envisages greater decision-making roles for the laity and gives new institutional weight to efforts to fight clerical sex abuse. The 54-page text, titled “Praedicate Evanglium,” or “Proclaiming the Gospel,” replaces the...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
AFP

Pope in 'tectonic' shake-up of Vatican bureaucracy

Pope Francis on Saturday followed through on a promise made ahead of his 2013 election and published a much-anticipated shake-up of the Vatican's powerful governing body. - 'Tectonic shift' - Cardinals gathered for the conclave to elect a new pope in 2013 were divided between those who believed there were deep-rooted problems in the Curia and those who wanted to preserve the status quo.
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Roman#Italian#The Holy See Of Millions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Country
Vatican City
ARTnews

Disgraced Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Has Surrendered 39 Stolen Artifacts To Israel

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...
ARTS
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

828K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy