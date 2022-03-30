Bill to honor fallen Baltimore police officer Keona Holley amended

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — A Baltimore City officer and three other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were involved in a crash in the 1000 block of Poplar Grove, according to authorities. The officer was responding to a call to assist other officers around 11:24 a.m. when a civilian vehicle an SUV patrol vehicle collided, according to police. The three occupants of the civilian and the officer were all transported to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. 💥CRASH WITH 5 EMS UNITS💥Mosher St & Poplar Grove St 21216#Mosher@docbullock#BMORESBravest on scene with a crash involving a @BaltimorePolice @FOP3 cruiser. *5* #BCFDEMS units called + #BCFDHazmat. All 5 injured taken to hospitals in various conditions. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/AtlWqjzSNC — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 20, 2022 The Baltimore City Police Crash Team is investigating the events surrounding the collision. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO