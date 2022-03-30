ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

2 people shot on set of music video in High Point caught on video

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people were shot while someone was recording a music video in High Point at Pantry Fried Chicken. High Point police said they got a call around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday about a shooting. As officers were on the way to the scene, a family member, Jamel...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

15-year-old killed in High Point shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. Police said officers responded to Sharon Circle shortly after 8:30 p.m. about a shooting. Officers found a teen who'd been shot and began life-saving measures. High Point Fire and Guilford County EMS...
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS New York

Caught on video: Burglar smashes into Harlem steakhouse

NEW YORK -- A well known Harlem steakhouse was targeted by a burglar who seemed to know his way around. The break-in was caught on camera early Monday morning at The Cecil Steakhouse on 118th Street. The owner said around 12:15 a.m., two employees were cleaning downstairs while listening to music and didn't hear a brick shatter a window. "He basically went through all the different cash drawers, and he also knew where the cash for the day is stored, and he did away with that," owner Raphael Benavides said. As for the damage left behind, plywood will remain in the window for at least two weeks until a replacement arrives. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

Man sought in 2nd caught-on-video attack in Anaheim

A man caught on video sucker punching a worker at an Anaheim library is now being sought in connection with another violent incident that occurred on the same day. About 6:15 p.m. March 3 an employee at the Anaheim Central Library was approached by the suspect. The man stepped stepped into the path of the […]
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Man kills 3 over social media post; what set him off

A New Jersey man was convicted on March 5, 2022, of killing two children and a college student after he broke into the home in November 2016 and tortured six victims because of a Facebook post. Jeremy Arrington was found guilty of three counts of murder, three counts of attempted...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Pantry Fried Chicken#Moses Cone Medical Center#Wfmy News
The Independent

Nurse thrown down stairs in brutal rail station attack caught on video

A nurse was left with three broken ribs and a broken clavicle after she was thrown down the stairs of a Seattle rail station in a brutal unprovoked attack.Alexander Jay, 40, was caught on camera repeatedly throwing the victim and then kicking her during the vicious assault, say King County prosecutors.Police say that the attack was unprovoked and that the 62-tear-old victim needed surgery to fix her broken clavicle.As she got to her feet after the initial attack, security video shows the victim being grabbed again and thrown down another stretch of the concrete steps.The suspect then allegedly tried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Independent

Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released dashboard camera footage Tuesday of a deputy fatally shooting a Black man as he approached officers with a wooden stake, a killing the man's family called unjustified.The 49-second clip from a longer video shows Irvin D. Moorer Charley being shot with a stun gun while slowly walking toward the officers as one deputy yells “Taser! Taser!" The stun gun has no apparent affect, and then Moorer Charley runs at the Richland County deputy as the officer fires seven times until the man collapses.Moorer Charley’s family has seen the footage and a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy