The South Albany High boys and West Albany girls each had a pair of two-event winners to help their teams finish first in a three-school track and field meet at West Albany. South’s Logan Parker won the boys 800 meters (2 minutes, 4.4 seconds) and 1,500 (4:13.25) and teammate Matthew Cobb was first in the shot put (40 feet, 2½ inches) and discus (114-8).

LEBANON, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO