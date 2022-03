A few Pleasanton Eagles track athletes got to make a trip to Austin last weekend to take part in the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. Preston Pilgrim got things going for Pleasanton on Friday afternoon when he competed in the pole vault. Pilgrim’s best height in Austin was 14’ 11” but Pilgrim did attempt to vault 15’ 5” three times. The 14’ 11” height was good for 10th place in the pole vault.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO