PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating an armed robbery at a daycare in West Philadelphia. Police say two to three suspects robbed the Munchkins to Masterminds Daycare at 5400 W. Girard Avenue, around 1:37 p.m. Friday. Police say the suspects were armed with a gun and pepper spray. They allegedly took an iPad and sprayed the common area – where seven toddlers between the ages of 1 and 3 and two staff members were – with pepper spray. Medics arrived on scene to evaluate the daycare staff members and children. No injuries have been reported. So far, no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO