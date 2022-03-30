ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

Seymour police investigate suspected murder-suicide

By John Silva
 2 days ago

Seymour, Conn./WTIC - Police in Seymour are calling the deaths of an elderly couple a murder-suicide.

It was just before 10:00 p.m. that police say they received a 911 call from a male who said his parents were dead in their home at 33 Manners Avenue.

The man indicated to police he was concerned because he hadn't been able to get in touch with the parents.

Officers responded to the scene and determined there was no danger to the public and that the deaths were likely the result of a murder-suicide.

There's no yet word on how the couple died.

Seymour police are being assisted in the investigation by the State Police Major Crimes Division.

