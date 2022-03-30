ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Watch: Kitchen 66 Program Gives New Businesses A Boost

By News On 6
News On 6
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - Several entrepreneurs are working on new food start-ups through...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Tulsa Donut Shop Closes Doors After Nearly 50 Years

A Tulsa donut shop that's been around for nearly 50 years is closing for good on Friday. T-Town Daylight Donuts near 21st and Memorial said their lease expires soon and they weren't able to come to an agreement with their landlord about their rent, so they have decided to close.
TULSA, OK
Joel Eisenberg

How Will Walmart’s New Business Changes Impact Their Consumers?

In-store Walmart shoppingCorporate.Walmart.com, for media purposes. This article is free of bias, and is based on accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article have been verified by outlets that are attributed below, including Corporate.Walmart.com, Shelley E. Kohan for Forbes.com, Doug McMillon (CEO of Walmart), and Amanda McDonald, Kristen Warfield, and Faye Brennan for EatThis.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Food & Drinks
Tulsa, OK
Business
State
Oklahoma State
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Oklahoma

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Food Drink
Smith Parkers

Top 5 Food Delivery App Development Companies In USA

The lifestyles of today’s generation have become very much intensified in terms of competition for securing a decent job or launching a new venture for enlightening their future. Due to such an ongoing scenario, after giving vigorous efforts for the entire day they are unable to spare some amount of time for pleasuring themselves in a different environment at a restaurant or cafe, coming from the stressed atmosphere.
Big Country News

Food Delivery Robots Roll Out at U of I

MOSCOW - Beginning Wednesday, those on the University of Idaho Moscow campus can have robots deliver food from several Idaho Eats locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Cravings by Joe via Starship’s fleet of 15 autonomous food delivery robots. “We’re excited to bring this service to...
TECHNOLOGY
95.3 MNC

New Upton Kitchen owners announced

The Uptown Kitchen in Heritage Square has new owners. Earlier this month former owner Jonathan Lutz sold the popular breakfast and lunch spot after 15 years. Now we know Quality Dining was the buyer. That company is best known for their Burger King and Papa Vino’s Italian Kitchen locations.
RESTAURANTS
Entrepreneur

Nine Steps To Establish A High-Performance Sales Engine To Drive Revenue Growth

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A growth venture that can build a successful sales engine and an effective go-to-market approach is rewarded with faster growth, customer success, and superior market share. Indeed, companies that have weak sales engines languish when compared to their competitors. A high-performance sales team helps companies generate revenue, achieve faster growth, ensure customer success, have long-term relationships with customers, build a customer-centric brand, and, at the same time, bridge the gap between the customer and product teams to improve the products. As such, here are nine key steps that entrepreneurs need to take in order build sales teams that can successfully scale their respective businesses:
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios

Why there’s never been a better time to start a business

There’s never been a better time to start your own company. That helps explain why America just witnessed the biggest business startup boom of our lifetimes, according to the U.S. census. The big picture: 5.4 million people applied for small businesses licenses last year — a 53% jump from...
SMALL BUSINESS
News On 6

Tulsa Restaurant Owner Wins Gold At World Pizza Championship

A Tulsa restaurant owner took home the gold at the International Pizza Expo. World pizza champion and Zasas's Pizza and Wings owner Tara Hattan competed in Las Vegas last week. Hattan added some medals to her collection taking home two first-place titles and one-third place from the world stage. This wasn't Hattan's first rodeo. She's won several trophies and medals at previous competitions. This year's Pizza Expo was no different.
TULSA, OK
TechCrunch

Arena bags $14M Series A to build Discord-like communities for businesses

When it came time to build his own startup, Martins wanted to help companies build a similarly committed group of users to become their core audience. Arena provides the tools to embed online discussions into your website, where people can communicate with one another, help solve problems together and create a sense of camaraderie around the brand.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy