Auburn Easter Hop schedule for April 2

Ok all you couch potatoes! Time to rise and shine and head down to the Down East Family YMCA and participate in the 8th Annual Couch Potato .0008K on April 1st!. This is the 8th Annual "Race" hosted by the Down East Family YMCA and it gets longer every year!. Race times are 8:30, 10AM, 12 Noon and 3 PM. Entry costs are $10 and you get a fantastic T-shirt (while supplies last)

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO