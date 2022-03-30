Auburn Easter Hop schedule for April 2

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Floral Trail is underway now through Friday, through April 15. The City of Auburn invites you to travel the 14-mile, self-guided trail that highlights some of the finest blooms and foliage Auburn has to offer. The trail features common springtime flowers such as azaleas and blooming trees such as pear, cherry and plum trees.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Step into ICON Park’s bunny garden starting next week for family photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny Garden Experience is returning to Icon Park for the last weekend in March and then running April 2-16. The photo opportunities will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On April 8, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails come join the fun at the Spring in Dixie CTR. This event is by Region 5 NATRC. You can get tickets at natrc5.org/events.Spring In Dixie CTR 2022.
Georgia will hold its annual G-Day game in just over two weeks on Saturday April 16 at 1 p.m. ESPN2 will broadcast Georgia’s third and final intrasquad scrimmage of the spring. Roughly 33,000 season ticket holders quickly reserved their seats to see the defending national champs’ practice. On Monday,...
Ok all you couch potatoes! Time to rise and shine and head down to the Down East Family YMCA and participate in the 8th Annual Couch Potato .0008K on April 1st!. This is the 8th Annual "Race" hosted by the Down East Family YMCA and it gets longer every year!. Race times are 8:30, 10AM, 12 Noon and 3 PM. Entry costs are $10 and you get a fantastic T-shirt (while supplies last)
After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
Comments / 0