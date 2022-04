BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ed Sheeran is a singer-songwriter based out of the United Kingdom who is best known for his sultry singing voice. He creates emotional, yet powerful pop ballads often just using a guitar or piano. He has fans all around the world, including many millions in the United States and Europe. With each album or single release, Sheeran will also unveil a line of merchandise. They usually include apparel such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and long-sleeved T-shirts that showcase the artwork from his songs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO