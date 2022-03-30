ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Allform sofa with chaise worth the high cost?

By Vanessa Nirode
 2 days ago
Loveseat with Chaise - Allform (Currently on sale for $1,695; Normally $2,119) (Allform)

I spent the majority of 2021 working out of town on Apple TV’s production of “Spirited” (to be released during the 2022 holiday season) and a Netflix movie about Bayard Rustin . When I finally arrived home at the end of December, I did what I often do after a long job: bought something for my apartment to satisfy my intense nesting urge (which could also be called the ‘urge to not leave the house for a month’).

My previous year’s purchase was a new refrigerator with the freezer on the bottom but, this December all I wanted to do was sit on the couch. The only problem was that I didn’t actually own a comfortable couch. I use the (not very large) second bedroom in my pre-war New York City apartment as a television/living room. So, I needed to find a comfortable couch that would fit into my small space.

After much internet research, I decided to buy the Loveseat with Chaise from Allform .

At 63” wide and 61” long with the chaise option, it was the exact size I needed. Allform manufactures modular “customized” couches and chairs. As most people know, modular means that these sofas are made up of multiple pieces that click or slide together. You can customize your fabric and wood choices (there are nine fabric/leather colors and three leg finishes). You can also choose how many “seats” there are. There are quite a few other companies that make furniture this way, some of which sell theirs for significantly lower prices.

I went for one with a higher price point because, from what I could determine, Allform uses quality, durable materials like kiln-dried laminated hardwood and performance fabrics . They are also, according to their website , manufactured in the United States at a family-owned business, which I completely believe is evidenced by the conversations I had with their customer service department regarding shipping. They manufacture custom orders as they are received and, at the beginning of this year, they were experiencing delays caused by the pandemic.

Assembling an Allform sofa

My loveseat with chaise arrived in five boxes; none of which were excessively large or heavy. Two people could have easily carried these boxes, one at a time, up to my fifth-floor walkup. However, on that particular day, I was just one person so I unpacked the boxes in the lobby of my building and carted everything up the stairs piece by piece. (I always look at situations like this as an opportunity for an excellent Stairmaster workout minus the Stairmaster.)

All the pieces were well packed in plastic inside heavy cardboard boxes which required some muscle to open (they were sealed shut with glue and staples). Once I had everything upstairs, I was able to assemble (using the included directions) my new loveseat by myself, though that task likely would have been much easier if I’d waited for someone to help me. I can be impatient, though. The chaise portion of the couch is an ottoman frame that attaches with a metal bracket and screws so you can position it on either side of the Allform sofa. The chaise cushion though is a single long piece so there is no seam or separation.

Allform sofa pros

Allform provides a forever warranty on their hardwood frames which all their furniture is constructed from and a 100-day trial period.

I’ve had this piece of furniture for about two months now and am very pleased with my purchase. The gold color goes well with my décor (or rather, my haphazard attempt at a cohesive aesthetic). The cushions are comfortable; not too firm and not too squishy. I’ve spent a good amount of time on my small space couch over the last couple of months; watching bad television, reading, sometimes writing/working, and, of course, the most important couch activity: napping.

Allform sofa cons

I placed my order on 12/21/2021. At that time, the Allform website stated that my sofa would ship within 1-3 weeks. This was decidedly not the case. After a few exchanges wherein I was provided projected ship dates that ranged from eight to twelve weeks, my couch finally arrived via FedEx Ground around January 31st. This wasn’t really an excessive amount of time for a custom order; I just wish the information on their website would have listed the six-week time frame upfront.

IN THIS ARTICLE
