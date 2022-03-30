NFL stipulates every team have minority coach on offensive staff

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during the AFC Championship Game. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The NFL has announced that all 32 teams must have a minority assistant, either a person of color or a woman, on their staffs for the 2022 NFL season, a new requirement under the league's Rooney Rule directed at increasing the diversity of coaching hires.

The coaches will be paid from a league-wide fund and must work closely with the head coach and offensive staff, as the NFL aims to increase minority participation on the offensive side, which produces the most sought-after candidates for head-coaching positions. In 2022, six head coaching hires came from the offensive side while three came from defensive roles, according to the Guardian .

People of color in coaching positions in the NFL last year as a share rose from 35% in 2020 to 39% in 2021, with the all-time high in defensive coordinators at 15. Minority GMs also rose from five to seven in 2021 and assistant GMs rose from three to six.

Teams with an existing minority staff member on the offensive side of the football will be able to count that coach toward the program, ESPN reported.

During the owners' meeting, women were also added to the language of the Rooney Rule at all levels, with women and/or people of color now satisfying the requirement to interview two external minorities for top positions including head coach. Women are not required to be interviewed but the NFL aims to now include women in the process.

The NFL further announced a new Diversity Advisory Committee, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell previously pledged to invite outside experts to evaluate the league's diversity. Also announced was a statement and resolution outlining the NFL's commitment to increasing diversity among ownership.

"The NFL member clubs support the important goal of increasing diversity among ownership," NFL ownership wrote. "Accordingly, when evaluating a prospective ownership group of a member club pursuant to League policies, the membership will regard it as a positive and meaningful factor if the group includes diverse individuals who would have a significant equity stake in and involvement with the club, including serving as the controlling owner of the club."

This drive to diversity comes as former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the league, alleging discrimination and racism in hiring practices. Flores now serves as the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nearly 70% of players in the NFL are Black, according to the New York Times , with just five Black head coaches (15.6%). There are currently no Black team owners.