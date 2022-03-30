Bombarded with spam: cell users receiving fraudulent texts

Young stressed businessman working at desk in home office. (Coppy/Getty Images)

Multiple Verizon customers have reported getting "mysterious spam text messages," including some that appear to be coming from their own phone number, encouraging them to follow an odd link for a "free gift," according to CNET .

"Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers' own number," the company said in a statement. "Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with U.S. law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity."

The best thing to do with these messages is to delete them, according to The Verge , which reported Tuesday that Verizon "seems to be having a difficult time fully putting a stop to the messages."

Some messages report bills being paid, sometimes weeks after they were actually paid, offering free gifts. Others offer gifts for taking customer surveys. Other mobile carrier customers may have had similar experiences previously, either late in 2021 or early 2022, with the Daily Dot reporting some AT&T customers experienced similar problems in September.

Last year, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission mandated that phone and cable companies implement a technology called Stir/Shaken that's designed to curb the tide of spam calls by requiring voice providers to verify where calls are coming from.

Verizon customer support representatives, when dealing with posts asking about spam messages, have said they recommend not pressing them and were not able to confirm it was a valid link.

In March, Verizon wrote that spam texts can be forwarded to 7726 on all mobile phones, corresponding with the keypad numbers indicating "SPAM." Other tips Verizon had for customers wishing to avoid spam messages include only sharing numbers with known individuals, not clicking on website links in text messages unless absolutely sure it's an authentic link and understanding that legitimate organizations never ask for personal details via email or text message.

Spam texts can be part of phishing efforts, where hackers make use of human error to gain access to sensitive information, posing as a legitimate organization or, in this case, the victim's own phone number. Hackers can also use a method called "spoofing," which the Federal Communications Commission describes as a caller deliberately falsifying information transmitted to caller ID displays to disguise identities, often using local numbers to seem more legitimate.

The safest move is to not click on any unsolicited links that are sent out of the blue, even if it appears to come from someone you trust. Contact senders directly to confirm they sent the message.

The Federal Trade Commission said to forward spam messages to the 7726 number, and to contact companies using phone numbers or websites known to be verified and authentic. FTC reported that scammers will use a variety of methods to gain access to personal information, including things like passwords, account numbers or Social Security numbers, which can then be used to gain access to email, bank or other accounts or sold to other scammers.

Scam methods include promises of free prizes, gift cards or coupons, offers of low or no interest credit cards, promises to help pay off student loans. Others include reports of "suspicious activity" on accounts, including claiming problems with payment information, fake invoices and fake package delivery notifications.