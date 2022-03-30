ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bombarded with spam: cell users receiving fraudulent texts

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZhnB_0euFo4tp00
Young stressed businessman working at desk in home office.  (Coppy/Getty Images)

Multiple Verizon customers have reported getting "mysterious spam text messages," including some that appear to be coming from their own phone number, encouraging them to follow an odd link for a "free gift," according to CNET .

"Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers' own number," the company said in a statement. "Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with U.S. law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity."

The best thing to do with these messages is to delete them, according to The Verge , which reported Tuesday that Verizon "seems to be having a difficult time fully putting a stop to the messages."

Some messages report bills being paid, sometimes weeks after they were actually paid, offering free gifts. Others offer gifts for taking customer surveys. Other mobile carrier customers may have had similar experiences previously, either late in 2021 or early 2022, with the Daily Dot reporting some AT&T customers experienced similar problems in September.

Last year, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission mandated that phone and cable companies implement a technology called Stir/Shaken that's designed to curb the tide of spam calls by requiring voice providers to verify where calls are coming from.

Verizon customer support representatives, when dealing with posts asking about spam messages, have said they recommend not pressing them and were not able to confirm it was a valid link.

In March, Verizon wrote that spam texts can be forwarded to 7726 on all mobile phones, corresponding with the keypad numbers indicating "SPAM." Other tips Verizon had for customers wishing to avoid spam messages include only sharing numbers with known individuals, not clicking on website links in text messages unless absolutely sure it's an authentic link and understanding that legitimate organizations never ask for personal details via email or text message.

Spam texts can be part of phishing efforts, where hackers make use of human error to gain access to sensitive information, posing as a legitimate organization or, in this case, the victim's own phone number. Hackers can also use a method called "spoofing," which the Federal Communications Commission describes as a caller deliberately falsifying information transmitted to caller ID displays to disguise identities, often using local numbers to seem more legitimate.

The safest move is to not click on any unsolicited links that are sent out of the blue, even if it appears to come from someone you trust. Contact senders directly to confirm they sent the message.

The Federal Trade Commission said to forward spam messages to the 7726 number, and to contact companies using phone numbers or websites known to be verified and authentic. FTC reported that scammers will use a variety of methods to gain access to personal information, including things like passwords, account numbers or Social Security numbers, which can then be used to gain access to email, bank or other accounts or sold to other scammers.

Scam methods include promises of free prizes, gift cards or coupons, offers of low or no interest credit cards, promises to help pay off student loans. Others include reports of "suspicious activity" on accounts, including claiming problems with payment information, fake invoices and fake package delivery notifications.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

413

Followers

494

Posts

36K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Wired

How to Block Spam Calls and Text Messages

Life is busy enough without wasting time on spammers, scammers, and telemarketers. Whether you are suffering insistent injury lawyers, fraudulent IT specialists, or a drunk-dialing ex, there is a way to stop the calls and messages. The major carriers and phone manufacturers have upped their game against unwanted calls and messages in recent years, so let’s look at how you can effectively block them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do not click the link: Verizon investigating spoof texts customers receive from own phone numbers

NEW YORK — Verizon warned customers on Tuesday not to open links found in text messages that appear to originate from their own phone numbers. According to a Sunday thread on the wireless network operator’s community forum, numerous Verizon customers have lodged complaints about a recent spike in spoof texts informing recipients that clicking the provided link will allow them to claim a free gift as a thank-you for having paid their March bills, CBS News reported.
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Verizon Fails in Blocking Spam, Spoof, and Scam Phrases

Verizon is reportedly allowing its customers to receive spam messages and clickable links that are potentially a form of phishing. Verizon customers have reported that they have been receiving harmful text messages that appear to have been sent from their own phone numbers. This practice is called spoofing. Verizon customers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#Federal Trade Commission#Caller Id#Social Security Numbers#Mobile#Coppy Getty#Cnet#Verge#The Daily Dot#At T#Stir Shaken
morningbrew.com

Thousands of Verizon users received scam texts from themselves

On Monday, I (Max) received a text message from myself offering some good news: I’d paid my bill for March and, as a treat, I was sending myself a “little gift” for my troubles. Obviously, texting myself little gifts isn’t something I normally do (maybe I should…), and the message was blatant spam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
2 On Your Side

Have you received this text? Be careful, it's a scam!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people of a new texting scam that has been making it rounds around Western New York. The BBB says they received several reports over the weekend through their Scam Tracker of a text scam. While it may look innocent, they say it is a scam.
BUFFALO, NY
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
FTC
shefinds

4 Security Settings You Have To Check Immediately On Gmail

There’s a good chance you send and receive more than a few private emails if you have a Gmail account. Everything from tax-time information to personal information sent to friends about your upcoming vacation plans deserve to be kept secure. And though the email server is known for being reliable and secure, mistakes can happen and emails can be hacked. To help avoid this fate, Tech Expert Jennifer Denehy, the co-founder and marketing director of PeopleSearchFaster, offers four security settings you have to check immediately on Gmail — they can help keep your email secure.
INTERNET
Business Insider

How to block unwanted emails and spam on your iPhone with the Mail app

To block emails on iPhone, tap on the sender's name in the Mail app and select Block this Contact. To automatically send blocked emails to trash, change the Blocked Sender Options. The Blocked Sender Options are located in the iPhone Settings app under the Mail heading. Visit Insider's Tech Reference...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

T-Mobile’s new prepaid $10 per month Connect plan is its cheapest yet

T-Mobile has refreshed its prepaid Connect plan offerings, including a new $10 per month plan that the company says is its “lowest price smartphone plan ever,” offering customers 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts, and 1GB of data each month. The company’s prepaid Connect plans launched in 2020...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Receive a text from yourself? It’s definitely spam

Recently, a slew of people have been receiving spam text messages about their carrier bill – myself included. The message, which says your bill has been paid, includes a link to “a little gift for you.” Most users have also reported the text message has been coming from their own personal phone number.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Google collects text and call data from Android users without consent

New research shows that Google has been collecting extremely detailed data about the calls you make via the Phone app and the text messages exchanged on your Android phone. Google used these Android apps to export massive amounts of data to its servers, and it did so without informing users or obtaining consent. This sort of behavior might go against privacy protections that should exist in Android by law in some markets (like the EU’s GDPR policies). It could be seen as spying on users.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google was quietly collecting your Messages and Phone app data

This article has been updated to make it clear that Google Messages transmits a partial SHA256 hash, making it possible to determine the message content only in the case of short texts. What you need to know. A new study found that the Messages and Phone apps were quietly sending...
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Behold, a password phishing site that can trick even savvy users

When we teach people how to avoid falling victim to phishing sites, we usually advise closely inspecting the address bar to make sure it does contain HTTPS and that it doesn’t contain suspicious domains such as google.evildomain.com or substitute letters such as g00gle.com. But what if someone found a way to phish passwords using a malicious site that didn’t contain these telltale signs?
TECHNOLOGY
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
413
Followers
494
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy